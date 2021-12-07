Payroll to Crypto Conversion Platform 'Hedge' Forms 3-Way Partnership With Transcard and ALT 5 Sigma
Partnership To Focus On Initial Rapid Expansion Of Pay Conversion Into Crypto for the EU, UK and LATAM during Q1 of 2022
We are very excited to help create this partnership and bring the powerful simplicity of pay conversion to every corner of the planet.”BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Payroll-to-cryptocurrency conversion platform 'Hedge', a product of Cornerstone Global Management, Inc, is partnering with Transcard, a global leader in payments and technology solutions and ALT 5 Sigma, a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced plans to formally partner in bringing payroll conversion options to employees globally.
Hedge's payroll conversion platform, which has been live in the United States since the end of November of 2021, allows for users to automatically convert any amount of their pay (salary, commissions, contractor pay, etc.) into Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, while also providing users the option to keep their newly converted cryptocurrencies on the Hedge platform, sending it to external wallets, or any combination of both.
The partnership will allow for rapid expansion of Hedge into multiple strategic geographic areas globally where the technology is badly needed, along with basic user level education on the benefits of dollar cost averaging, the use of different types of cryptocurrency wallets, and how cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin are great alternatives to equities, real estate and other traditional asset classes to include fiat currencies.
“Transcard is excited to partner with Cornerstone Global Management and Alt 5 Sigma to make it easier for individuals to convert their pay into cryptocurrency,” said Transcard President Chris Fuller. “This partnership opens the door for more individuals to participate in the emerging cryptocurrency space, while providing them with the peace of mind that their payments are securely managed.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Cornerstone and expand our product offering through its Hedge conversion platform, which will significantly increase access to digital assets," said Richard Groome, Alt 5 Sigma's Executive Chairman. “This partnership will enable more people to access cryptocurrencies and the benefits associated with owning them.”
"We are very excited to help create this partnership and bring the powerful simplicity of pay conversion to more individuals worldwide. To do this with a payments and technology leader like Transcard, whose full payments and stable of products is unprecedented for this space, as well as a versatile company like Alt 5 Sigma, which will enable us to fulfill increasing demand for digital assets in a fashion that is both safe and secure is a dream come true," said David Schwartz, the CEO of Cornerstone Global Management, Inc.
Plans for initial expansion into the European Union, United Kingdom and Latin America have already begun, with anticipated target dates of availability to be within the first quarter of 2022. Additional geographic areas of interest for expansion in 2022 include India and Southeast Asia.
About Cornerstone Global Management, Inc
Cornerstone Global Management, Inc provides a simple and seamless way for employees to allocate any portion of their salary for conversion into cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum and sent to the wallet(s) of their choice through their revolutionary platform 'Hedge'. The platform is also available for integration directly into any cryptocurrency wallet, exchange or app. Cornerstone's ability to fully service the individual investor also includes pre-paid/debit card offerings involving cryptocurrencies, giving its users a full spectrum of services.
About Transcard, LLC
Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, Fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS. Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments. Learn more at www.transcard.com.
About ALT 5 Sigma
ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.
