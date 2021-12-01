Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer Files Bill Increasing Penalty for Killing K-9 Officers

JEFFERSON CITY — Taking the life of a police dog would carry additional penalties if the Legislature enacts a bill sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville. “Max’s Law,” a measure Sen. Luetkemeyer pre-filed for the 2022 legislative session, was inspired by the killing of a St. Joseph Police K-9 officer in June 2020.

Senator Tony Luetkemeyer presents a certificate of appreciation to St. Joseph Police Officer Lucas Winder, who served alongside Max, a K-9 officer killed in the line of duty. Senator Luetkemeyer has filed legislation increasing the penalties for killing a police dog.

“Missouri law currently penalizes killing a K-9 officer the same as property damage. I intend to change that,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “These heroic animals are fearlessly devoted to protecting their fellow police officers and serving the public. My legislation will recognize their contributions to our communities and ensure that individuals who take the life of a K-9 officer are subject to an appropriate consequence.”

Senator Luetkemeyer vowed to file the legislation after Max, a K-9 officer of the St. Joseph Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while his handler, Officer Lucas Winder, helped serve a warrant related to domestic assault.

