Silica Gel Market Reach USD 703.5 Million | Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook 2027

Silica Gel market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% from USD 546.6 million in 2019 to USD 703.5 million in 2027.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silica Gel market is forecast to reach USD 703.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The several properties of silica gel, such as non-toxicity, non-corrosively, chemically inertness, and excellent adsorbent qualities, among others, increase its use in various applications.

Commercially, silica gel comes mainly in three pore sizes fine, medium, and wide. It is used as a desiccant in the food and beverage industry to increase the shelf life of products and prevent rot and the growth of fungi due to moisture. Besides, in food additives, silica gel is used as an anti-caking agent, stabilizer, deforming agent, and anti-sedimentation agent. The growth of the pharmaceutical industry is also expected to explore the market for silica gel due to its extensive use in the packaging of pharmaceutical products to decrease the deterioration of the product due to the moisture content. Also, the high surface properties and superior adsorption qualities make silica gel useful in the use of water treatment plants. The increasing shift from conventional to physical water treatment, coupled with strict government regulations, are other factors that are positively stimulating the global market. With a simple manufacturing procedure and high adsorption qualities, silica gel has gained popularity as a readily available and inexpensive moisture-adsorbent worldwide.

Top Key Players

Key participants include Evonik Industries, Clariant, Solvay, Merck Group, China National Bluestar Company Limited, Fuji Silysia Chemical, Silicycle, Multisorb Technologies, W.R. Grace & Co., and Thermo Fischer Scientific, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The packaging industry is increasing because almost all small and large companies focus primarily on their logistics. Besides, specific sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, give greater impetus to the safety of their products. To protect their products against moisture, they use silica gel as a desiccant.

• In addition to pharmaceutical and food products, the electronics industry can also be considered as an emerging market for silica gel. The number of electronics companies is increasing sharply in countries such as China, Japan, India, and therefore, the demand for silica gel for packaging electronic devices is increasing.

• The increasing use of silica gel with fine and medium pores in applications such as adsorbents, perfume carriers, and separators due to its dry and waterproof properties contributes to the growth of the market.

• Indicative Silica Gels capture significant market share because of their adsorbency indicating properties. In the food and pharmaceutical industry, non-indicating silica gels are preferred since indicating silica gels have toxic color indicating compounds.

• The Middle East and Africa region are expected to experience significant market growth due to the increasing adoption of silica gel in the oil and gas and petrochemical industries. Favorable government norms encouraging the oil and gas industry is one of the main drivers of market growth. Silica gel is widely used to remove impurities, hydrocarbons, and water molecules from crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum gases, respectively.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silica Gel market on the basis of Type, Pore Size, Application, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Indicating

• Non-Indicating

Pore Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Fine

• Medium

• Wide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Dessicant

o Food

o Pharmaceutical

o Others

• Chromatography

• Food Additives

• Water Filtration

• Others (Personal Care, Electrical and Electronics)

