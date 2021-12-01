Infection Control Market is expected to top US$ 38.616 Billion in 2021, at a Healthy CAGR of over 3.0% during 2021-2028

Infection Control Market

The growth of the global infection control market is driven by high incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Infection Control Market by Product & Service, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global infection control market was valued at $32,613.75 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $38,616.77 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in number of surgical procedures, rise in incidence of hospital acquired infection, technological advancements in sterilization and disinfection technologies, surge in geriatric population, increase in government and non-government initiatives relating to spreading awareness concerning need for disinfection and need of proper hygiene are the major factors that boost the growth of the market. In addition, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, incidence of chronic diseases, rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals, pharmaceutical & medical device companies, surge in use of E-beam sterilization, and increase in adoption of single use medical nonwovens and devices are other factors that further drive the growth of the market.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

3M Company, Belimed AG, Ecolab Inc, Fortive (Advanced Sterilization Products), Getinge AB, Matachana Group, Miele Group, MMM Group, Sotera Health Llc, and Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation).

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Infection Control Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Infection Control Market analysis from 2021 to 2028, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Infection Control Market growth.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.3.1.List of key players profiled in the report

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Porter’s five force analysis

3.4.Top player positioning, 2020

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

3.5.1.2.Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.5.1.3.Increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases

3.5.1.4.Rise in use of E-beam sterilization

3.5.2.Restraint

3.5.2.1.Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.5.3.1.Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4.Impact analysis

3.6.Covid-19 Impact analysis on infection control market

