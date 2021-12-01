Vendors in the Anaerobic Digestion (AD) Market to Earn Affluent Revenue as Biogas Production Gains Momentum

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of manure is a critical and crucial process for several industries and end-users. Therefore, the use of anaerobic digestion to break down animal manure is gaining traction from several echelons within the energy and recycling industries. Animal manures account for a formidable share of fertilizers used in the agriculture sector, creating the need for stockpiling and storing manures. The applications of anaerobic digestion are not restricted to the processing of manures and wastewater biosolids alone. A number of other organics such as crop residues, energy crops, and fats are subjected to the process of co-digestion to break them down into usable biogas.



Fairfield Market Research predicts that the global anaerobic digestion market would touch a value of US$18.5 Bn in 2026, rising up from a total global worth of US$7.0 Bn in 2020. The CAGR of the global anaerobic digestion market for the forecast period is tabulated to be 17.7%.

Key Insights and Highlights about the Global Anaerobic Digestion Market

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an 11% slump in renewable electricity capacity additions in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the same period for 2019.

Asia, Africa, and South America collectively account for 700,000 biogas plants. China hosts a total of 7,000 large-scale biogas systems, while Europe registered a total of 17,783 plants in 2017.

Buildings Emerging as a Prominent Consumer of Bioenergy

Bioenergy makes for roughly 10% of the world’s total demand for primary energy. Within this, solid biomass is the most used form of bioenergy. However, the use of biogas is also gaining momentum across the world in recent times. Use of bioenergy has gained momentum across a range of industries, with buildings emerging as the top-notch segment for bioenergy consumption with over 700 Mtoe of bioenergy consumed by buildings in 2018. This factor is expected drive demand within the global anaerobic digestion market.

Europe to Witness Formidable Growth in Anaerobic Digestion Market

The International Energy Agency (IEA) finds that, in order of market attractiveness, Europe, US, and China account for 90% of the global biogas production, placing these regions at the brink of attracting fresh revenues from the anaerobic digestion market in the forthcoming years.

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the global anaerobic digestion market are Clarke Energy, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt. Ltd., and Northern Biogas.

