Medical Aesthetic Market Size is Expected to Hit US$ 18 Bn by 2027 | AllTheResearch

Increase in disposable income, Rise in awareness regarding cosmetic surgery will drive the growth of Medical Aesthetic Market.

/EIN News/ -- Pleasanton, CA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Global Medical Aesthetic Market by Product (Non-Invasive, Invasive); by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Beauty Centers, Home Care); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America, Middle East Africa): Global Forecasts 2021 To 2027”, Updated report added by AllTheResearch.

The global medical aesthetic market is growing significantly due to rising awareness & adoption of aesthetic procedures among geriatric populations and upsurge for adaption of innovative therapies. Moreover, increasing disposable income and growing demand for minimal invasive aesthetic methodologies leverage the growth of medical aesthetic ecosystem.

Request for a sample copy of the report to get extensive insights into Medical Aesthetic market at https://www.alltheresearch.com/sample-request/231

According to Intelligence Study, Medical Aesthetic Market was valued at USD 9.5 Bn in 2020 is expected to reach USD 18 Bn by 2027, with a growing CAGR of 10 % during the forecast period 2021-27.

This report has segmented the global Medical Aesthetic market based on Product types, end user, and region. The research report studies the past, present, and future performance of the global market. The report further analyses the present competitive scenario, prevalent business models, and the likely advancements in offerings by significant players like Allergan, Hologic (cynosure), Johnson & Johnson, Galderma, Lumenis, Solta Medical, Syneron Candela, Alma Laser, Anika Therapeutics, Cutera, Inc and more.

Aesthetics procedures act as a life saver for accident victims, which increases the preferences of aesthetic treatments in accidental cases. In addition, growing account of acceptance of cosmetic surgery in teenagers is about 4% out of which the most common aesthetic procedures include nose reshaping and ear surgery. This increases the alertness of medical aesthetics among youngsters which uplifts the growth of ecosystem. On the contrary, increasing clinical risk associated with treatments hinders the growth of medical aesthetic Market.

Any Questions/Queries or need help? Speak with our analyst at @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/231

Key Findings:

Based on product, invasive products segment is expected to dominate the medical aesthetic market during forecast period owing to gaining popularity for products such as tattoo removal, breast augmentation and hair removal

Based on end user, hospitals & clinic dominated the market in 2020 and expected to maintain same dominance during forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.

The major company profiles covered in this Medical Aesthetic Industry report are:

Allergan

Hologic (cynosure)

Johnson & Johnson

Galderma

Lumenis

Solta Medical

Syneron Candela

Alma Laser

Anika Therapeutics

Cutera, Inc

Cynosure

En. S.p.A.

Fotona d.o.o.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Medytox, Inc.

Based on product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Non-Invasive Dermal Fillers Chemical Peels Botulinum Toxin Microdermabrasion Others

Invasive Breast Augmentation Tattoo Removal Liposuction Eyelid Surgery Hair Removal Tummy Tuck Others



Based on the end users/applications, Medical Aesthetic Market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Hospital & Clinic

Beauty Centres

Home care

Regions covered in Medical Aesthetic Market report:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

For more Customization, Contact us at https://www.alltheresearch.com/customization/231

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is projected to observe the highest market growth during forecast period due to increase in diversification in healthcare market, growing adoption of plastic surgeries, and rise in R&D facilities that boost the growth of medical aesthetic market. Besides, increasing number of alterations in aesthetic procedures and growing inclination towards beautification propel the growth of market in Asian Pacific countries. Additionally, emergence of more Southeast Asian countries into the aesthetic business favours the growth of medical aesthetics industry.

Growing number of patent filings for protecting innovative aesthetic procedures triggers the demand for producing novel aesthetic technologies. For instance, patent filed by Jaime Garcia Giraldez and Fabian Wyss on April 2020 for the protection of invention titled ‘3D Platform for Aesthetic Simulation’. The aim of this invention is to provide 3D anatomical outputs and simulations using 3D virtual platforms & community by ordering and creating aesthetic products and accessories. Such ongoing research and developments create opportunity for companies to enforce production of new aesthetic products which boost the growth of medical aesthetic market across the world.

COVID19 Impact on Medical Aesthetic Industry

Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of medical aesthetic market. There was decline in service practices in aesthetics and cosmetic surgeries during pandemic. Aesthetic procedures have impacted by the financial insecurities as there was huge layoff and individuals job loss during sudden covid outbreak. This lowered the demand of industry across the globe. Moreover, decrease in number of visits for medical aesthetic treatments have affected the revenue of the industry.

Get discount upto 30% on purchasing of this report, write us at contactus@alltheresearch.com to grab the offer!

Recent News:



In May 2021, Allergan Aesthetics signed an agreement with Soliton in which Allergan Aesthetics has acquired Soliton and RESONIC™ which is rapid acoustic pulse device that has received clearance from USFDA for the improvement of cellulite. This acquisition of Soliton complements and expands Allergan’s body contouring treatment that includes CoolSculpting® Elite. This acquisition is expected to provide brand recognition in aesthetic treatments that would make company suited for commercial potential of the RESONIC™ pulse technology.

In January 2020, Alma, a global leader in medical aesthetics Company launched ClearSkin PRO application that delivers non-ablative laser that provides skin rejuvenation results to the skin. The unique features include zero-down time treatment procedure for safety for all skin time. This innovative product is expected to enhance the portfolio of the company.

The Unique Insights provided by Medical Aesthetic Market report also includes the following:

In-Depth Value Chain Analysis

Opportunity Mapping

Sector Snapshot

Key Players Positioning Matrix

Regulatory Scenario

Strategies Adopted-Benchmarking Heat Map

Market Trends

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Product Comparison

Pre & Post COVID 19 Impact on The Global Medical Aesthetic Industry

Competitive Landscape

View More @ https://www.alltheresearch.com/report/231/medical-aesthetics

View our Recently Published Report: ·

Femtech Market

Biopharmaceuticals Market

Herbal Nutraceutical Market

Genome Editing Market

Prosthetic Arm Market

AllTheResearch: 5890 STONERIDGE DR, SUITE 216, PLEASANTON CA 94588 Contact Name: Rohan S. Email: contactus@alltheresearch.com Phone: +1 (407) 768-2028