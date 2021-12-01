The Edge Room Virtual Press Room Now Open for Legalweek 2022

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing) announced today that its virtual press room, The Edge Room , is open for Legalweek 2022. Beginning today, exhibitors and sponsors may create their company’s profile page, featuring their logo, recent press releases, breaking news announcements, articles, white papers, images, social profiles and other marketing materials they wish to share with media attending Legalweek, before, during and after the event.

The Edge Room enables members of the media to more easily plan and prioritize briefings and coverage of breaking news. Media representatives interested in covering Legalweek can apply for a press pass here.

The Edge Room includes features for sponsors, exhibitors and prequalified members of the media such as:



Expanded reach via social sharing to The Edge Room’s LinkedIn and Twitter pages

Increased opportunity for a featured mention in The Edge Room’s Daily Alert emails that reach nearly 9,000 legal professional subscribers

Automated event hashtagging for social media so your company is included in Legalweek conversations

Increased brand exposure by including posting to The Edge Room blog

Easy image uploading, including bulk uploads



Amy Juers, founder and CEO of Edge Marketing, Inc., states, “ALM has used The Edge Room as its media relations platform for years. We know that both the exhibitors and the media enjoy having all press materials centrally available and find it to be extremely valuable. At its peak, media downloaded more than 6,000 files, and we hope to break that record in 2022. This is good news for the exhibitors because they can rest assured that their announcements and press kit materials are being seen and read by media that are truly interested in the legal landscape.”

Returning in-person to New York City January 31 – February 3, 2022, Legalweek is the one week where thousands of legal professionals gather to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore topics and strategies tailored specifically to their role and gain the tools to get legal business done.

The Edge Room is a modern take on the traditional trade show press room. ALM partners with Edge Marketing to offer this convenient service to conference exhibitors and prequalified members of the media.

Edge Marketing grants login credentials to qualified members of its proprietary legal and mainstream media database, providing exclusive access to previews of exhibitors’ announcements and company information.

The Edge Room also includes additional exposure for exhibitors via its social media outlets on Twitter (#Legalweek22, #Legalweek, @Legalweekshow) and LinkedIn, or individuals and companies can follow Legalweek via Twitter . Press releases can be automatically posted on The Edge Room blog , which is configured to help companies boost their social media presence and search engine optimization.

Questions about The Edge Room can be directed to Tanya Amyote at tamyote@edgemarketinginc.com.

Questions about press passes for Legalweek can be directed to Vicki LaBrosse at vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com.

About Legalweek

Legalweek is the one week where thousands of legal professionals gather to network with their peers, dive deeper into their professional development, explore tailored topics and strategies and gain the tools to get legal business done. Year after year, Legalweek continues to be the premier place for the legal community to tackle the changing legal landscape and learn actionable insights that will help legal leaders restructure, rebuild and reinvigorate today’s law firms and legal departments. Learn more at www.legalweekshow.com.

About ALM

ALM, an information and intelligence company, provides customers with critical news, data, analysis, marketing solutions and events to successfully manage the business of business. ALM serves a community of over 6 million business professionals seeking to discover, connect and compete in highly complex industries. Please visit www.alm.com for more information and visit www.alm.com/events/ to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on Twitter at @ALMMedia.

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning and full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations promote and sell their products and services to audience segments including but not limited to corporate legal departments, law firms, government entities and legal associations, accounting firms and wealth management and advisory companies. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Edge Marketing, Inc.

651.552.7753

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com