Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Files Bill to Protect KCPD Funding

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, pre-filed legislation for the 2022 session that will shield the Kansas City Police Department from budget cuts and ensure KCPD continues to have adequate resources in the future.

Senator Luetkemeyer’s legislation would increase the minimum threshold for police funding in Kansas City to 25% of general revenue. Currently, state law requires the city to spend at least 20% of its revenue on the police department. The legislation would also clarify what funding constitutes general revenue in the city’s budget.

“In the past, the city has played games with the definition of general revenue that resulted in the police department being underfunded,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said. “More recently, the city council attempted to defund the police in Kansas City. My legislation will stop both efforts in their tracks and ensure that our brave men and women in blue have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”

The legislative proposals introduced by Sen. Luetkemeyer are a direct response to an attempt to slash police funding in 2021. That effort was temporarily blocked by a court decision. Senator Luetkemeyer will also introduce a Senate resolution to amend Missouri’s Constitution to authorize the Legislature to establish minimum funding of law enforcement agencies.

