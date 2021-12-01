MDHHS recognizes World AIDS Day and encourages Michiganders to get tested for HIV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Dec. 1, 2021

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is bringing awareness to World AIDS Day to reflect upon and highlight the worldwide response to the continuing HIV epidemic. This year marked 40 years since the first cases of HIV were reported in the United States. Since then, tremendous progress has been made in the detection, prevention and treatment of HIV.

As part of World AIDS Day, MDHHS is encouraging Michiganders to get tested to know their HIV status. It is estimated that 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV, and nearly 13 percent of those people do not know their status. Early detection, intervention and treatment can prevent serious illness that can occur when HIV is left untreated. These steps can also reduce the risk of HIV transmission by 93 percent.

"Reaching people living with HIV who do not know their status and ensuring that they are tested and then linked to quality care and prevention services is essential to ensuring they can lead healthy and productive lives," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. "It is also essential we take proactive measures to ensure that we are moving towards a future where we can end the HIV epidemic."

As part of Michigan's Ending the HIV Epidemic plan, MDHHS is working to significantly reduce the rate of new HIV infections by supporting efforts to increase HIV testing, connect people to quality health care and increase the use of prevention strategies such as Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and "Undetectable equals Untransmittable."

To find testing locations and learn about Michigan's Ending the HIV Epidemic plan and COVID-19 vaccine and people living with HIV, visit Michigan.gov/HIVSTI.

