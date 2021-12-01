New York Festivals 2022 Advertising Awards Open for Entries
Fede Garcia, Global Chief Creative Officer at BCW, Named Executive Jury President
New York Festivals Executive Jury is held in incredibly high esteem, and I’m honored to serve as this year’s Executive Jury President”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Festivals International Advertising Awards® are now open for entries for the 2022 competition.
After two years of a global pandemic and sweeping industry changes, New York Festivals will resume face-to-face in-person Executive Jury judging with an all NYC-based international Executive Jury.
For the 12th year in a row, the New York Festivals Executive Jury will thoughtfully review creative entries from around the globe. Fede Garcia, BCW’s Global Chief Creative Officer will helm the live judging which is scheduled for two consecutive days in June 2022. Together, a wide spectrum of international world-class business and creative leaders working in New York will select the 2022 World’s Best Advertising® winners.
“NYF is thrilled Fede Garcia is onboard as Jury President for 2022,” said Scott Rose, Executive Director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “As a creative leader, he’s known for big ideas that challenge convention, and he has a reputation as a creative who understands and embraces innovation. He brings to the jury panel a thorough understanding of creating multifaceted groundbreaking work for prominent brands.”
“New York Festivals Executive Jury is held in incredibly high esteem, and I’m honored to serve as this year’s Executive Jury President,” said Garcia. “I look forward to judging the short-list with our stellar jury panel of exceptionally innovative and creative professionals. I look forward to lively deliberations and brilliant disruptive work being awarded.”
Garcia’s 27-year career has spanned advertising roles in Buenos Aires, Tokyo, and New York. He brings years of creative leadership, strategic rigor and a global perspective to his role as Executive Jury President. The breadth of his creative experience within the industry will foster an atmosphere of creative collaboration and thoughtful examination of the work throughout the judging process.
As BCW’s Chief Creative Officer, Garcia is responsible for driving powerful and provocative creative and expanding the agency’s bench of creative talent worldwide. A native of Argentina, Fede previously spent four years with Huge, most recently as Global Executive Creative Director. He also served as Group Creative Director at Translation in New York, where he worked on the NFL, History Channel and HBO. Fede worked with Ogilvy Tokyo for four years where he oversaw the creative development of celebrated campaigns for many of the agency’s premier accounts, including Coca-Cola, American Express, IBM, Citizen, and more.
New for 2022, NYF’s Advertising Awards has removed all categories that award work for NGOs from the competition category roster.
“The 2022 Advertising competition will champion ‘real work’ for brands,” said Scott Rose. “There is no shortage of societal and global issues that need to be addressed and the people who have the megaphone and are steering the ship to tackle these issues are true heroes. But we're narrowing the competition's focus down to creative work that drives commerce. With so much attention, rightfully, on societies’ issues, the ‘lift’ is even harder for brands, and we want to acknowledge that and make a fair lane for that work to compete.”
The creative partnership with industry icon David Sable will continue for 2022. New episodes of NYF’s video series, Creativity From The Other Side, premiers with an interview with Garcia.
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and are judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury and Grand Jury, who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work.
The 2022 Executive Jury and Grand Jury panel selection process is in progress. Executive Jury sessions will convene in June.
The deadline to enter the 2022 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 1st, 2022. For more information on categories, rules and regulations, to review the 2022 entry guide or to enter your work, please visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/new22.
Creativity FromThe Other Side: Fede Garcia