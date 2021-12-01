Gov. Wolf Announces Artificial Turf Recycler Establishing First North American Facility in Luzerne County, Creating Approximately 40 Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Re-Match, an international recycler of artificial turf fields, has chosen Luzerne County as the location of its first North American recycling facility, investing nearly $12.2 million in the project and creating approximately 40 new, full-time jobs.

“Pennsylvania is known internationally for our friendly business climate and manufacturing excellence,” said Gov. Wolf. “The company’s decision to locate their first North American facility in the commonwealth will create good paying jobs and support the local economy. I’m very pleased to welcome Re-Match to Pennsylvania.”

Re-Match will lease an existing 53,040-square-foot office building in Hanover Township, Luzerne County to establish its first North American facility. As part of its renovation plans, the company will add 67,400-square-feet to the long-dormant office building and convert it to a state-of-the-art recycling facility.

“We have had a very constructive dialogue with the Governor’s Action Team and are honored that they have decided to support the arrival of Re-Match,” said CEO of Re-Match, Nikolaj Magne Larsen. “With the location in Luzerne County we will be able to offer sustainable recycling to an area with a high concentration of artificial turf fields.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1.85 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $148,000 Pennsylvania First grant, a $25,000 workforce development grant to help the company train workers and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program. The company has committed to investing nearly $12.2 million into the project and creating approximately 40 new, full-time jobs over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Re-Match, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Denmark, is an international recycler of synthetic (“artificial”) turf fields and is committed to environmental sustainability. Re-Match utilizes a proprietary recycling process that has been granted the exclusive Environmental Technology Verification by the European Union.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.