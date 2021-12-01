Blockthrough's Leela Fallah named in AdMonsters and Folio's Top Women in Media
Leela Fallah, Blockthrough’s Director of Publisher Success, has been named an “up and comer” at the 2021 Top Women in Media Awards.
I feel very privileged to be recognized alongside so many female changemakers in our industry.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Women in Media Awards are presented by AdMonsters and Folio to honor women who are making a significant impact in the publishing industry. In addition to up and comers, the awards also honor women in the categories of change-makers, tech trailblazers, entrepreneurs, DEI champions, and magnanimous mentors.
“We couldn’t be more proud of Leela for earning this accolade from AdMonsters and Folio,” says Marty Krátký-Katz, Co-founder and CEO of Blockthrough. “She really deserves it, and it’s also gratifying for Blockthrough to see our top people being recognized on the global stage.”
Since joining Blockthrough in 2019, Leela has played a key role in setting up the account management infrastructure, processes, and policies that laid the groundwork for establishing the Publisher Success team as a center of excellence within Blockthrough. Blockthrough’s net retention rate has hovered around 150% under Leela’s leadership, which is uniquely high for a SaaS business.
As a senior member of the Blockthrough team and a big contributor to the company’s success, Leela is highly valued by the executive team. Leela uses that platform to fiercely advocate for diversity and inclusion within the organization, including pushing for inclusive hiring practices and volunteering at recruitment drives.
“I feel very privileged to be recognized alongside so many female changemakers in our industry. I am also extremely grateful to the Blockthrough team, specifically, the executive team, who have always given me the opportunity to pursue new challenges and ideas, trusted my judgment, and encouraged me to continue to grow,” says Leela Fallah.
About Blockthrough
Blockthrough is the most popular adblock recovery solution among the Comscore-150. In recognition of its innovation and positive contribution to the industry, Blockthrough has been named a 2021 AdExchanger Programmatic Power Player, winner of the 2021 Adweek Readers' Choice Best in Tech Partner Award, and winner of Companies-to-Watch award as part of Deloitte’s Technology Fast-50 program, in addition to being ranked the 11th fastest-growing company in Canada by The Globe and Mail, with a three-year growth rate of 3418%.
About The Top Women in Media Awards
Presented by AdMonsters and Folio:, the Top Women in Media Awards were created to celebrate, inspire and bring together the women who make Publishing a dynamic community. Each year, an elite group of women who have made a lasting impact on their brands, organizations and markets are recognized for spotlighting the diversity and progress within the industry.
