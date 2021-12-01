Dimethyl Ether Market Expected to Worth USD 8,755.17 Million by 2028 | Global Dimethyl Ether Industry Share, Value, and Outlook Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the dimethyl ether market are Jiutai Energy Group (China), Haldor Topsoe, Oberon fuels (U.S.), Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Toyo Engineering Corporation, and more players profiled

According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global dimethyl ether market size is expected to reach USD 8,755.17 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. The rising capacity expansion of DME in several countries such as Japan and China will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The market size stood at USD 4,001.89 million in 2020.





Companies Covered in Global Dimethyl Ether Market are:

Jiutai Energy Group (China)

Haldor Topsoe

Oberon fuels (U.S.)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. (The Netherlands)

The Chemours Company (U.S.),

Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan)

Toyo Engineering Corporation

Other Key Players





Market Segments :

LPG Blending to Hold the Largest Share

Based on application, the market is divided into LPG blending, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, and others. LPG blending is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The high demand for DME is due to its high energy density. The growing application of DME as an aerosol propellant and as a reagent in the manufacture of common compounds such as dimethyl sulfate and acetic acid will boost the segment’s growth.

Geographically, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa.





The report on the dimethyl ether market focuses:

Broad analysis of all the segments

Informative data with authoritative insights

Key market trends

Important insights into all emerging developments

Regional facts and figures

COVID-19 impact





Driving Factor :

Growing Promotion of DME as Renewable Synthetic Fuel to Aid Dimethyl Ether Market Growth

Topsoe, Mitsubishi, and Total emphasize the promotion of DME as a modern and renewable synthetic fuel, which will aid the expansion of the market. The shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to DME because of its combustion properties will incite the market's growth. It is a gas at average temperatures and pressures, but it can be liquefied at moderate pressure.

The increasing use of this chemical as aerosol, propellant, chemical feedstock, transportation gasoline, and refrigerant can have a tremendous impact on the dimethyl ether industry. The shortage of LPG will fuel demand for DME, thus fostering the market growth. These bulk chemicals can also be made from various raw materials, including methanol, wood, and syngas, thus enabling high production to cater to the energy demand.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers a detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Regional Insights :

High Production and Consumption of DME to Encourage Growth in Asia Pacific

The market size in the Asia Pacific stood at USD 3,194.2 million in 2020. The growth is attributed to the high consumption and production of DME in China and India. It has been used as an energy source in China, Japan, Korea, Egypt, and Brazil. The increasing generation of DME from many feedstocks, including biogas, agricultural waste, and natural gas, will stimulate growth in the region.

Europe is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the booming automotive industry across European countries. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to several government initiatives to increase the usage of clean household fuel in the countries.





Key Development :

February 2020: Pertamina, Air Products and Chemicals, and PT Bukit Asam made advancements on their project to turn abundant low-calorie coal into a slate of high-value products, including large volumes of DME for blending with LPG through gasification.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dimethyl Ether Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!





