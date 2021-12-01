Food Thickeners Market Size, Share and Trends | Industry Demand Analysis and Forecast Report Till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Food Thickeners Market Trends – Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food thickeners market size reached USD 13.61 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food thickeners market revenue growth are increasing changes in food preference among consumers and rising demand for agar thickening agents in bakeries. Increasing demand for plant-based thickeners is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Demand for convenience food is rising as customer preferences continue to shift. Increasingly busy lifestyle, rapidly growing retail business, increasing development of new products, increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products, are driving demand for packaged foodstuffs. In addition, as the global population grows, food consumption is also increasing, which has a favorable impact on food production. Market growth is being fueled by a rise in global export and import trade activities associated with packaged foods with the objective of enhancing and maintaining the quality of food and hygiene.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Food Thickeners market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Kerry Group plc, Tate & Lyle PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., TIC Gums, Inc., CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Fuerst Day Lawson Limited, and Ingredion Incorporated

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Hydrocolloids segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing usage of hydrocolloids as food thickeners.

Plant segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Food thickeners produced from plants are in high demand among customers, especially in baked products, confectionery, and processed food, due to the rising trend of vegan food culture.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Food and beverage sectors are well-developed in countries in the region which is expected to drive market revenue growth in North America.

Emergen Research has segmented the global food thickeners on the basis of type, source, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Starch

Protein

Hydrocolloids

Agar

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan Gum

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microbial

Animal

Plant

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Confectionery

Bakery

Beverages

Sauces

Convenience & Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

