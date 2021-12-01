Emulsifiers Market Share Worth USD 13.08 Billion by 2028 – Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Emulsifiers Market Trends – Rising disposable income

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 13.08 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly rising demand for convenience and processed foods, increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities, and increasing food demand globally are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth. Emulsifiers produced from natural and synthetic sources find extensive use as additives in processed foods, including baked goods, ice creams, and mayonnaise to prevent oil water separation, form a smooth texture, and extend shelf life.

Also, emulsifiers improve baked goods texture by enhancing batter whipability, dough conditioning, and increasing resistance of foods, such as pasta to overcooking. Soy, mustard, and egg lecithin, polysorbates, mono & diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, and canola oil are some of the commonly used emulsifiers in the food industry. Demand for ready-to-go and convenience foods, including canned foods, chilled foods, and ready-to-eat snacks, is increasing due to advantage of saving time requited to cook, and this in turn, is driving market revenue growth.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/782

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Emulsifiers market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In February 2020, Palsgaard, which is a company supplying food ingredients such as emulsifiers, made an announcement about the acquisition of Teknaroma, which is a company engaged in food ingredient distribution in Turkey. This acquisition by Palsgaard is intended to expand its sales footprint in Europe.

Among the product type segments, synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Synthetic emulsifiers offer the benefit of ease of production at a lower cost. Also, as compared to bio-based emulsifiers, synthetic types are very versatile and effective in performance.

Among the industry vertical segments, cosmetics & personal care segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers in personal care products help in producing a homogenous blend of oil and water by stabilizing the emulsion, and thus impacts formulation consistency. Creams, sprays, lotions, and foams are some cosmetic and personal care products in which emulsifiers are used.

Download Report Summary: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/emulsifiers-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/782

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Oncology Informatics Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/oncology-informatics-market

Liquid Biopsy Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-biopsy-market

Nanotechnology Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanotechnology-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing/ Antibiotic Sensitivity Testing Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market