Growth: Global Sodium Chlorite Market Projected to Garner $282,911.4 Thousand by 2027, and Rise at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027 – Exclusive Forecast Opportunity [171 pages] Report by Research Dive

The global sodium chlorite market is projected to observe substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising utilization of sodium chlorite in several industries for numerous purposes. By application, the disinfectant sub-segment is anticipated to witness significant growth by 2027. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to observe striking growth during the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive states that the global sodium chlorite market is estimated to register a revenue of $282,911.4 thousand by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The all-inclusive report provides a brief summary of the current market scenario comprising major aspects of the market such as growth factors, restraints, challenges, and numerous growth opportunities. The report also provides all the market estimations making it easier as well as helpful for the new participants to get better idea of the market.

Sodium Chlorite Market Dynamics

As per the analysts of Research Dive, the increasing usage of sodium chlorite in several end use industries such as oil & gas, food & beverages, and others for various purposes such as bleaching and disinfection are the major factors anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global abrasive market over the forecast period. In addition, the urgency of treating wastewater owing to the rising demand for drinking water around the world is predicted to create huge growth opportunities for the sodium chlorite market in the estimated period. However, the stringent regulations & environmental rules related to the usage of sodium chlorite may hinder the market growth in the coming years.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Sodium Chlorite Industry

The outbreak of coronavirus across the globe has favorably impacted the global sodium chlorite market. The positive growth of the market is majorly owing to the increasing usage of sodium chlorite in numerous healthcare institutions for the treatment of COVID-19 affected patients. Sodium chlorite solution is used by these patients for gargling and many other uses. Therefore, the demand for sodium chlorite is projected to grow and have a prominent impact on the global sodium chlorite market during the pandemic period.

Disinfectant Sub-segment to Witness Significant Growth

By application, the disinfectant sub-segment accounted for $120,936.2 thousand in 2019 and is estimated to observe lucrative growth during the analysis period. This is mainly because sodium chlorite is majorly used as a disinfectant in hospitals to decrease the spread of the hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Besides, an increase in number of HAIs across the globe is projected to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2027 in the sodium chlorite market.

Water Treatment Sub-segment to Account for Largest Share

By end-use industry, the water treatment sub-segment accounted for $101,789.5 thousand in 2019 and is estimated to hold the majority of market share during the analysis period. The significant growth of the sub-segment is mainly owing to the rising demand for water due to rapidly increasing population across the globes. In addition, the government bodies are hugely focusing on treating wastewater, which is expected to propel the sub-segment’s growth by 2027.

Asia-Pacific Region to be Most Lucrative

By region, the Asia-Pacific sodium chlorite market valued for $74,141.6 thousand in 2019 and is estimated to witness prominent growth growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the projected timeframe. Rising demand for cleaning the wastewater and the existence of huge number of sodium chlorite producers in the region are significant factors predicted to boost the regional market growth by 2027. Besides, the swift growth in textile & clothing manufacturing across the APAC region is another factor estimated to foster the sodium chlorite market growth in the near future.

Prominent Sodium Chlorite Market Players

The report presents several aspects of these major players such as business & financial performance, strategic moves by key players, latest developments, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis. Some of the top players of the global sodium chlorite market are:

• OSAKA SODA

• Carlit Holdings Co., Ltd.,

• Shandong Gaomi Gaoyuan Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.,

• Otsuka Chemical Co.,Ltd

• Dongying Shengya Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Yancheng Huaou Industry Group Co., Ltd

• Fengchen Group Co.,Ltd

• ERCO Worldwide

• Ercros SA,

• Occidental petroleum corporation

These players are implementing numerous strategies to gain a leading position in the global industry.

