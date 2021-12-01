Non-Stick Cookware Market To Witness A Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | Allied Market Research

Non-Stick Cookware Market

According to a new report, Non-Stick Cookware Market by Material, Application, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, the overall performance of the cookware industry has dropped, And Pay reduction has been implemented for the factory workers.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Non-Stick Cookware Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Non-stick cookware is a utensil whose surface is engineered in such a way that the risk of food items to stick on the cookware minimizes. A coating of a smooth texture (non-stick coating) on non-stick cookware prevents the food from sticking to the utensil or from getting burned or overcooked. A variety of non-stick cookware is present in the global market, coated by using different raw materials like Teflon, aluminum, enameled iron, ceramic, and many others.

An increasing number of nuclear families and a rising number of individual migrants to urban cities or in any other corner of the world has led to an increased demand for the cookware for their kitchens. Along with this, rising income, increasing disposable income, rising spending capacity, preference for advanced cookware, supports the global market growth for the non-stick cookware market.

Additionally, males, females, and even children these days are inclining towards trying new dishes, driving the growth of the non-stick cookware market. Also a shifting preference towards easy-to-clean nonstick products, rising number of fast-food giants, the ability of non-stick cookware to withstand very high temperature, and rising popularity of the ceramic coated non-stick cookware are few other factors that surge the global market growth for the non-stick cookware.

However, increasing investment in research & development, developing and launching a new product, and aggressive marketing strategies create revenue opportunities for the players operating in the non-stick cookware market. For instance, ScanPan Inc., a US-based cookware manufacturing company, in 2001, launched a ceramic-based titanium nonstick cookware, which is easy to use and wash and does not contain any harmful metals or chemicals.

Geographically Analysis - North America (U.S., Canadaand Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include Berndes, Circulon, TTK Prestige Limited, Gibson Brands Inc., Scanpan, Moneta Cookware, NuWave LLC, Hawkins Cookers Limited, Bradshaw International Inc., Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Regal Ware Inc., The Cookware Company, Cooker King, Newell Brands, and Cook N Home.

COVID-19 ScenarioAnalysis:

○ The disruption of the supply chain has affected the manufacturing and distribution process.

○ Stay at home orders has stopped the people from going outside, for purchasing such products.

○ Although, the e-commerce business is expected to have a positive influence on sales in the ongoing pandemic situation and the future.

○ Hotels, restaurants, fast food retails drove the cookware market, but due to the prevailing lockdown situation, the demand for cookware has been put on halt.

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global non-stick cookware industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global non-stick cookware market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global non-stick cookware market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global non-stick cookware market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

