Functional Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Upcoming Trends Report 2021-2028

Functional Ingredients Market Trends – Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverage

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global functional ingredients market size reached USD 67.94 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global functional ingredients market revenue growth are rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction and increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries. Increasing demand for probiotics-based food and beverages is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rising demand for nutraceuticals for disease risk reduction is expected to augment market growth in the near future. Nutraceuticals are food-derived products that are taken in tablet, capsule, and liquid forms and offer physiological advantages. Nutraceuticals help maintain good health and reduce the risk of diseases. Increasing demand for functional ingredients in personal care and pharmaceutical industries is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Functional ingredients are used in the pharmaceutical industry as materials for tablet surface coating and in the cosmetics sector for manufacturing of creams as well as other personal care and grooming products. Availability of demographic-specific probiotics, including for different genders and geriatrics, differentiates the probiotics business. Rising demand for probiotic-based foods and beverage products is expected to continue to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Functional Ingredients market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Ingredion Incorporated, FMC Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Golden Grain Group Limited, Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres SA, Omega Protein Corporation, BASF SE, BENEO GmbH, and Zimitech, Inc. (Sugarlogix)

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Rice protein segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Customers' increasing awareness of nutritious foods is expected to boost demand for rice protein in a range of sporting and energy-related nutritional foods, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Food & beverages segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing customers interest in functional ingredients that offer additional health and fitness benefits due to rising customer awareness regarding health and wellness and better nutritional health benefits.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period because of increased health issues and increased prevalence of diseases including diabetes, obesity, and digestive problems in countries in the region, demand for nutritious foods is increasing.

Emergen Research has segmented the global functional ingredients on the basis of product, source, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probiotics

Maltodextrin

Polydextrose

Pectin

Modified Starch

Conjugated Linoleic Acid

Protein Hydrolysate

Rice Protein

Mung Bean Protein

Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)

Omega-6

Source Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Natural

Plant

Animal

Microbial

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

