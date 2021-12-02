Tigerhall raises $7M to turn CEO insights into personalized upskilling for teams

Actionable insights in the form of micro-podcasts and more. Industry 3.0 is being led by Social Learning

Tigerhall aims to solve upskilling inefficiencies with its mobile SaaS platform for social learning; focusing on user personalization and micro-podcasts.

Where you come from should never get in the way of where you want to go.” — Nellie Wartoft, CEO of Tigerhall

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tigerhall, a leading mobile SaaS platform for social learning, today announced USD$7 million funding led by Monk’s Hill Ventures.

Tigerhall is the first of its kind, providing professionals with mobile-first upskilling through personalized content based on machine learning, user behavior and a short assessment quiz. The user can then see personalized content and development areas based on a unique development plan. Trails are designed for depth, structure and time-based learning journeys.

Tigerhall increases engagement by leveraging the short attention spans and behavior of busy business professionals with learning journeys from over 1300 pieces of bite-sized content. Content is under 20 mins each in the form of micro-podcasts, live streams, videos, and power reads, and is fuelled by a community of over 800+ global Thinkfluencers with real-world successes. Thinkfluencers include Karen Hopkins (Global CMO, Ernst & Young), Radha Subramanyam (President & Chief Research & Analytics Officer, CBS), Arielle Gross Samuels, (Head of Global Strategy & Engagement, Facebook) and Anshul Sheopuri (Vice President & CTO, Data & AI, IBM and others.

“Where you come from should never get in the way of where you want to go,” says Nellie Wartoft, CEO of Tigerhall. “From my experiences in recruitment, I’d see candidates struggle to get their dream job because they didn’t get the relevant mindset or soft skills required by employers from their education investments. I’ve also personally learnt much more from interacting with senior leaders and getting advice from experts than in university and corporate training programs.

Tigerhall bridges the gap between knowing technical theory and what real people are doing successfully in the real world. Having investors like Monk’s Hill Ventures on our team gives us further encouragement that we can fulfill our vision of providing every person, regardless of their background or circumstances, with personalized, actionable insights to hit and surpass their goals.”

To date, Tigerhall has seen 13x higher engagement compared to other learning platforms used by enterprises. 99% of users say they can apply what they’ve learnt in their current role and 90% of users say Tigerhall has improved their performance.

“Over $370 billion is invested in upskilling and talent development annually but less than 10% of employees actively engage with these programs and platforms. Nellie and the Tigerhall team are defining a new category for upskilling through social learning in a micro-attention era. Their product offers engaging content in formats that fit into a user’s life and has already shown to deliver best-in-class engagement. We believe that the Tigerhall team is well positioned to be an edutech leader globally,” said Michele Daoud, Partner of Monk’s Hill Ventures.

In a micro-attention and mobile-first environment today, the funding will be used to:

- Expand footprint into the US and APAC markets to continue expanding the strong enterprise client base

Launching a micro-podcast studio for business leaders to create short, templated podcasts on their own; New features for users to book 15-minute micro-mentorship sessions with “Thinkfluencers” or thought leaders on its platform

- Strengthening upskilling personalization following an assessment of an individual's strengths and motivations, aligning with the overall team goals and career development plan, and tracking the impact

- Tigerhall for Teams will provide manager specific tools to understand each individual’s development needs and create actionability towards development goals

Since its launch in March 2019, Tigerhall has expanded its reach to professionals across 32 countries with enterprise customers in tech, financial services, and consumer goods including HP, New Relic, BNY Mellon, and others. The social learning platform has grown revenue by 10X in the last 12 months.

“Tigerhall is by far one of the best learning initiatives we’ve had for years across HP globally. The feedback is just fantastic and we keep adding on more teams to it,” said Rainer Rabenstein, Global Head of Sales Operations of HP in a post on LinkedIn.

Other investors participating in the round include Vulpes Investment Management, XA Network and Taurus Ventures. Tigerhall previously raised US$ 3.1 million from investors such as Sequoia Capital’s Surge.

About Tigerhall

Tigerhall is the mobile SaaS platform for social learning challenging desktop-first, video-based, outdated corporate development programs for the masses. Tigerhall gives professionals direct access to over 800+ global industry experts through personalized, bite-sized content that caters to rapidly changing upskilling needs. Find out more at www.tigerhall.com.

About Monk’s Hill Ventures

Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs Peng T. Ong and Kuo-Yi Lim, Monk’s Hill Ventures (‘MHV’) is a venture capital firm investing in early-stage technology startups, particularly in Series A, in Southeast Asia. Backed by institutional investors and family offices worldwide, MHV works with exceptional entrepreneurs who use technology to improve the lives of millions of people in the region. Find out more at www.monkshill.com.

