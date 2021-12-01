ViitorCloud delivered interactive holographic digital twin of Airport in partnership with Noida International Airport IN
ViitorCloud mapped and simulated entire master plan of the Airport, depict and integrate core features, concepts, inspirations & more in an interactive hologram
ViitorCloud’s solution will enable decision-makers to see exactly how the Airport would look during various phases of construction and on completion and can simulate the entire master plan of Airport.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Noida International Airport (NIA) on November 25, 2021. NIA will be a fully digital airport, providing a safe and contactless travel experience and customized commercial offerings for passengers, and the first net-zero emissions airport in its class, setting a new standard for sustainable aviation.
— Nicholas Schenk, Chief Development Officer, NIA
ViitorCloud partnered with NIA to deliver an immersive and interactive holographic solution that enables various teams of the project to evaluate internal and external design considerations, interact with the virtual model of the airport, map the design and development phases with holographic and 3d visualizations, and much more.
“We are delighted to be a part of NIA’s digital journey. With support of NIA’s project team, including senior leadership and design consultants, we were able to simulate master plan of the Airport, depict and integrate its core features, design concepts, and inspirations and design options in real time. This was a delight to see how modern immersive technologies can transform the processes to bring more efficiency across various phases of such an exceptional infrastructure project like NIA.” Says Rohit Purohit, CEO, ViitorCloud Technologies.
By leveraging true potential of immersive technologies, ViitorCloud brings the future of digital airports to India's largest airport, NIA. ViitorCloud aims to mainstream immersive solutions such as virtual reality, augmented reality and holograms, etc. beyond the media and entertainment industries.
“ViitorCloud’s solution will enable decision-makers to see exactly how the Airport would look during various phases of construction and on completion. Using 3D glasses on the surface of the holographic table, the solution can simulate entire master plan of the Airport, interactively walk through the airport infrastructure from a first-person camera, bird eye view and much more.” said Nicholas Schenk, Chief Development Officer, NIA
With such immersive solutions, ViitorCloud is able to integrate complex computerized image data and LIDAR scans and then transform them into a value for its customers. ViitorCloud’s CoE of Immersive Solution incubates technologies like VR, AR, Holograms, Haptic Suits, Motion Sensors, etc.
Noida International Airport Masterplan Interactive Holographic Digital Twin is one of its kind futuristic immersive solution that can be replicated for many similar large scale projects.
About Noida International Airport - https://www.niairport.in/
Noida International Airport is the upcoming greenfield airport at Jewar, UP, India. The airport is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in close partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. This will be the first net zero-emission and fully digital airport in India.
About ViitorCloud Technologies - https://www.viitorcloud.com/
ViitorCloud Technologies Pvt. Ltd. incepted in 2011, has been helping its clients with digital transformation whilst creating new avenues for generating value and growth for them. The company provides innovative solutions and services across contemporary cross-platform software development and expertise in utilizing emerging technologies like AR/VR, AI, IoT, Blockchain, and Cloud Computing for multiple platforms. ViitorCloud is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company and has been accredited with multiple awards. ViitorCloud has global offices in Mauritius and USA.
