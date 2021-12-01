Celebrating the return of travel with 24 authentic travel gifts for worldwide travellers

Travel authority Rough Guides partners with worldwide local tour operators to provide local gifts

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to give the gift of travel experiences when travel continues being restricted - leading voice in travel Rough Guides and their long-standing local tour operator partners are counting down to Christmas and celebrating unique, local travel experiences without the need to travel right now.

Rough Guides local experts are giving away one gift per day, from 1st December, for travellers to enjoy when they book a Rough Guides Tailor-Made-Trip. Each gift is based in one of the 24 experts’ home countries, around the world.

Rough Guides is committed to supporting sustainable and responsible travel and this is done, in part, through partnerships with local tour operators in over 70 countries worldwide. The majority of these tour operators are locally owned, small businesses, operating in their country or region of expertise only. The countdown to Christmas giveaway aims to support these small businesses and entice travellers to plan their next adventure.

The gifts vary from a game drive in Kenya to steak dinners in Argentina and foodie tours in Vietnam. Encouraging everyone to only travel when they feel safe to do so (and are able to do so according to government guidelines), there are no travel date restrictions, but a deposit is required by 31 January 2022 to claim the gift.

Rough Guides CEO René Frey says: “Travel has been limited for almost two years and we feel it’s time to give back. Christmas is a time of sharing love and we wanted to do this in collaboration with our local tour operators. The majority of them are small operations, just a handful of people, often locally and female owned. They have suffered greatly throughout this pandemic and are looking forward to welcoming more guests again - be it traveling now or far in the future. Every gift has been carefully chosen together with the local tour operator and can be adapted with the traveller. While you may not be able to travel right now, you are able to make plans - particularly when booking with a flexible local tour operator.”

Announcement of the first gift - a steak dinner in Argentina