Japan Hospitality Brand Raises US$1 Million Seed Round and Outperforms Hotel Market Throughout COVID-19 Pandemic
After finishing its first year of operations at 80% occupancy, Section L, a Tokyo-based hospitality and co-living operator, has raised its seed financing round.TOKYO, JAPAN, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After finishing its first year of operations at 80% occupancy, Section L, Tokyo-based hospitality and co-living operator, has raised its seed financing round totaling USD 1 million. The round was led by Feedback Ventures and Amane Nakashima, Chairman of Kewpie Corporation. Section L will use the proceeds to grow its property management business and build its proprietary community software.
[A Short-Term Rental and Co-Living Business that launched and thrived during the pandemic]
Section L opened its first hotel, Section L Ginza East, in July 2020 in Chuo-ku, Tokyo. The property was converted from multi-family residential to hotel, and has achieved a cash flow yield of 6.2% in its first year (versus 2.7% if it had remained as a normal multi-family building). It has also achieved an average monthly occupancy rate of 80%, while the broader hotel market in Tokyo saw occupancy drop to 39% during the same period. Its ADR (average daily rate) has also maintained more than double the number of competing facilities throughout the city.
(Data quote: Japan Tourism Agency, Accommodation Statistics Survey)
In March 2021, Section L opened its second location, Section L Asakusa East in Sumida-ku of Tokyo.
With inbound travelers locked out of Japan, Section L has pivoted toward the domestic Japanese travel market, attracting business and leisure travelers for short-term stays. The company’s hotels also capture longer-term tenants with stays of up to 7 months. When inbound travel eventually returns, the company expects a sharp increase in occupancy and room rates.
[Property management, powered by original software]
Section L plans to expand its property management business by converting multi-family residential into licensed accommodations and co-living facilities. In addition to managing the facilities on behalf of investors, the company can also broker transactions, because it holds a Japan Real Estate License. Currently, Section L’s hotels are owned by a Taiwan-based real estate private equity fund. The company is in advanced talks with several foreign and Japanese institutional investors on property partnerships.
At the same time, Section L has launched InterSection, its proprietary software suite. This allows the company to conduct unmanned guest check-in as well as perform customer service remotely, resulting in a reduction of operating costs. Section L’s properties run at a 70% Gross Operating Margin.
The main feature of InterSection is its community networking capabilities. Anyone staying at Section L properties will be able to create a simple profile, and connect with other guests or tenants to organize events, outings, and even provide each other with helpful recommendations.
“Whether you are a bright-eyed traveler or a long-time resident, everyone has something to gain from the community,” says Howard Ho, co-founder and CEO, “and our software helps turn strangers into neighbors, in a safe environment moderated by our community team.”
The company is in advanced discussions to license its software to other Japanese hospitality operators by Q1 2022.
[Plans for the Future]
With proceeds from its seed financing, Section L has already grown its team from 4 to 15, including key roles in a software product, community management, and property operations. The company plans to develop a chain of hotels and apartments in Japan and throughout Asia, as well as provide software solutions to other like-minded operators with a focus on community-building.
[About K.K. Section L]
K.K. Section L is a hospitality company established in March 2020.
The founding team is a group of hotel management professionals, consisting of graduates from Cornell University's Hotel School and alumni of leading hotel chains such as Shangri-La and Four Seasons. The main businesses are the operation of Section L brand apartment-hotels and the development of operation software / community platform.
Akihiro Kitagawa
K.K. Section L
akihiro@section-l.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other