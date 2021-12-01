Giardiasis Treatment Market is Estimated to Experience a Notable Rise in the Span of Coming Years by 2030

Giardiasis Treatment Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Giardiasis Treatment Market by Drug Class (Amebicides, Anti-Helmintic, and Others), Drug Type (Branded and Generic), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Drug Store, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Giardiasis is a type of protozoan infection and also termed as Beaver Fever. Giardiasis is disease condition caused by Giardia Duodenalis also known as G. lamblia and G. intestinalis. About 10% of population who got infected by giardiasis showed no symptoms. Moreover, this disease shows symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal pain, & weight loss. It is generally spread due to contaminated food & water. Giardiasis can be detected by diagnosis of stool samples. Primary condition of this disease can be cured without medication. Metronidazole, Tinidazole, Secnidazole, and Ornidazole are prescribed for treatment of giardiasis.

Covid-19 Scenario:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed a dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunities for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are facing shortage of these drugs.

Top Impacting Factors

1) Rise in water pollution in developing countries, rise in consumption of unhygienic foods, lack of water treatment procedures in rural areas, rise in number of giardiasis diseases across the globe, and lack of sanitization practices are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.

2) However, side effects related to use of anti-protozoan drugs and ignorance related to treatment of giardiasis can restrain the growth of the market.

3) Contrarily, government initiatives for spreading awareness for treatment of giardiasis and reoccurrence of giardiasis diseases are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.

The Major Key Players Are:

Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Roxane Laboratories, Inc., Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Giardiasis Treatment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers Giardiasis Treatment Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Giardiasis Treatment Market growth.

