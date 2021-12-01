Helm Partners has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Convergent Technologies, Inc (CTI)
The world is moving, our clients are moving, and Helm is committed to move faster than both.”PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helm Partners is accelerating our evolution.
— Richard Wilson, CEO, Helm Partners
Helm has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Convergent Technologies, Inc (CTI). Helm has had a long-standing and productive relationship with Kate Jaffe, CTI’s owner, and this transaction adds yet another set of assets to our advisory services platform. Every move we are making is to increase our ability to serve as our clients’ roadmap for purposeful change. In addition to incredible clients and employees, this acquisition is an opportunity to expand our Expense Management practice with a new and robust Wireless Management offering.
Said Rich Wilson, Helm’s CEO, “The world is moving, our clients are moving, and Helm is committed to move faster than both. Organizations’ needs continue to expand and Helm will be there to deliver industry-leading advisory services and support. We embarked on an aggressive set of strategies for 2021 and the acquisition of CTI completes our goals. Lookout 2022, we are not done yet.”
Emerging technologies are developing and being adopted at ever increased rates and Helm is evolving with our clients to meet this pace. Our expertise includes:
• Cloud Communications
• Contact Center Solutions
• NextGen Network Strategies
• Cybersecurity
• Cloud & Managed Services
• Telecommunications and Wireless Expense Management
These Advisory Services will enable businesses everywhere to reach new customers, safeguard their assets, and build tomorrow’s competitive advantage.
If you have any questions about this transaction and what it could mean for you, please do not hesitate to reach out.
About Helm
Helm Partners is a technology advisory services firm helping reshape businesses for growth and achieve better outcomes throughout their digital transformation journey. We are your roadmap for purposeful change. Located in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Helm has been a trusted advocate for their global client base since 2001. Helm’s core practices focus on cloud communications, contact center solutions, nextgen network strategies, cybersecurity, cloud and managed services, and expense management, supporting clients from assessment through implementation and the ongoing lifecycle. From insight comes action, take the Helm. (www.helmpartners.com)
About CTI
Convergent Technologies, Inc. is a Telecommunications and IT management and consulting firm headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Our mission is helping our clients successfully develop, operationalize and maintain their IT and Telecommunication strategies. Our clients depend on us for our experience, industry intelligence, and superior support. Our reputation is our future and our team is committed to ensuring our clients receive world-class service and support with every engagement. Some of the world’s most successful organizations place their trust in us in order to maintain a competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
