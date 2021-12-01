Thermoforming Plastic Market Size Expected To Reach USD 55.38 Billion In 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Thermoforming Plastic Market Size – USD 36.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Rapid urbanization in emerging economies

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global thermoforming plastic market size is expected to reach USD 55.38 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness of health and hygiene, high demand for packaged food products, and changing lifestyles of people are key factors driving market revenue growth. Thermoforming plastics have exceptional qualities such as odor, moisture, and microbial resistance. These can extend shelf life of packaged goods, while also being cost-effective.

Because of antibacterial properties and resistance to odor and moisture, thermoforming plastics are most commonly used in the healthcare industry. The special engineering of these plastics supports use as surgical gloves and urological disposables. Usage of these plastics in the food packaging industry is another factor driving thermoforming plastics market revenue growth. The market revenue growth is also expected to be driven by rising disposable income and growing product demand for packaging of ready-to-eat processed meals.

Increasing awareness regarding health and hygiene and high demand for packaged food items globally are key factors driving market revenue growth

Some major companies profiled in the global market report are Fabri-Kal Corp., Berry Global, Inc., Pactiv LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Amcor plc, Dart Container Corporation, Anchor Packaging, Sabert Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and Silgan Plastics Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rate over the forecast period. It is a thermoplastic polymer that is used in the injection molding process. It is one of the most commonly utilized thermoforming plastics in the manufacturing of OEM parts and 3D prints. ABS plastic has a low melting point and a glass transition temperature due to its chemical properties, which means it can be easily melted during the injection molding process and can be turned in a variety of shapes. ABS is recyclable because it can be melted down and reformed repeatedly without causing substantial chemical damage.

High impact polystyrene (HIPS) segment accounted for a large revenue share in the thermoforming plastic market in 2020. HIPS is a reliable material utilized in a wide range of products due to its low cost, durability, and ease of customization. It is easy for recycling, has high impact resistance, and high melting point. It is used in bicycle parts, gas tanks, automotive instrument panels, and toys.

Vacuum formed segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Vacuum formed plastic provides cost-effectiveness, allows for faster tooling, and can produce very big parts. It also enables sharper details, mold-in-texture, undercuts, and has more rigid tolerances.

Thick gauge segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. In the heavy vehicle industry, thick gauge thermoforming plastics are utilized in a variety of applications, including front and rear bumpers and interior trim components. These are also used in fitness equipment such as treadmills and weights, as well as in cowlings, fenders, and dash components in the agricultural sector.

Automotive packaging segment is expected to register a faster revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Electric vehicles, engine parts, bumpers, and other components are made of thermoforming plastics. Increasing demand for vehicle parts, automotive panels, and liners is anticipated to boost growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a rapid market revenue growth rate during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth in developing countries such as India and China. China is the world's largest manufacturer and supplier of thermoforming plastic products. Rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income of consumers, and high living standards of people are also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global thermoforming plastic market based on plastic type, thermoforming type, parts type, application, and region:

Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Bio-degradable Polymers

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Thermoforming Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pressure Formed

Vacuum Formed

Mechanical Formed

Parts Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Thin Gauge

Thick Gauge

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Food Packaging

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Packaging

Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

