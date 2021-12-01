U.S. Digital Therapeutics Market Worth $5.08 Billion by 2027 | Key Business Strategies & Covid-19 Impact Analysis

U.S. digital therapeutics industry generated $1.16 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $5.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%

According to the Allied Market Research report, the U.S. digital therapeutics industry generated $1.16 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $5.08 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in adoption of tablets, smartphones, and smart wearables along with healthcare apps, surge in need to curb healthcare costs, and adoption of technologically advanced healthcare products & applications drive the growth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market. However, data privacy concerns and lack of proper reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, supportive laws and regulations for digital health technologies and surge in investments from market players create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

• There has been rise in awareness regarding digital health, avoidance of physical visits to clinics to reduce possibility of infection, and increase in mental health issues raised demand for digital therapeutics during the Covid-19 pandemic.

• Digital therapeutics startups and leading players have been addressing conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, addiction, autism, and musculoskeletal injuries through video consultations, releasing instructional videos and blogs on their websites, and distributing healthcare programs through apps.

• After receiving medications and treatments remotely, people have been ordering medication and medical devices through online channels.

Based on application, the diabetes segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fourth of the U.S. digital therapeutics market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high prevalence of diabetes and availability of cost-effective treatment options.

Based on product, the software segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the U.S. digital therapeutics market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. Moreover, this segment would portray the highest CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the business to business segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the U.S. digital therapeutics market in 2019, and is projected to continue its highest contribution during the forecast period. This is due to rise in number of players in the industry that offer favorable reimbursement policies to employees through their employers in the U.S. However, the business to consumers segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027, owing to ease in accessibility & availability of software and smart devices along with rise in demand of digital therapeutic products among patients and caregivers.

Leading market players

• 2MORROW, Inc.

• Fitbit, Inc. (Twine Health, Inc.)

• Livongo Health, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc.

• Omada Health, Inc.

• Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

• Proteus Digital Health, Inc.

• Resmed, Inc. (Propeller Health)

• Voluntis, Inc.

• Welldoc, Inc.

