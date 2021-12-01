Digestive Enzymes Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 635.31 million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of e-commerce.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Digestive enzyme market size is expected to reach USD 1,319.8 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in awareness of gastrointestinal disorders, muscle improvement and fat reduction supplements. The demand of the market for digestive enzymes is driven by the rising disposable income and changing lifestyles of people around the globe leading to the consequent shift away from healthy diets.

Digestive enzymes are substances that are used to add nutrients to the diet or to lower the risks of health problems, like indigestion, chronic pancreatitis, irritable bowel syndrome, muscle improvement and obesity. The dosage form of digestive enzymes might be in the form of pills, capsules, powders, extracts, or liquids, containing Proteases, Lipases and Amylases.

Growing competition in the market has influenced the established players to invest massively in R&D to come up with better products in order to lure and retain their consumers. They are also starting to adopt various strategies like partnerships with retail chain companies to improve their global sales.

Perception of consumers of probiotic and prebiotic product types to be a better alternative to digestive enzymes is one of the factors restraining the growth of the market.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Country Life LLC., National Enzyme Company, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Garden Of Life Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Food State Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Metagenics, Inc., Twinlab Corporation, and Abbott Nutrition, among others.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Digestive Enzymes market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The market is segmented on the basis of dosage form into tablets, capsules, powder, liquids, and others.

• Tablets segment dominated the market, valued for 21.1% of the digestive enzymes market share in 2020, and is forecasted to have a growth of 8.3% during the forecast period.

• The market is segmented on the basis of product type into carbohydrates, protease, lipase and others.

• Carbohydrates or amylase dominated the market in 2020 with a forecasted CAGR of 10.2%. It is driven by the fact that amylase breaks down the carbohydrates into the sugars that the body needs for energy.

• The market is segmented on the basis of origin into animal, fungi, microbial and plant.

• The animal-origin segment held the largest market share in the market and is forecasted to follow its dominance throughout the forecast period, with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

• The efficiency of these animal-originated enzymes in various diseases, such as pancreatitis, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, and pancreatic cancer, are responsible for driving the growth of the segment

• The market is segmented on the basis of application into Infant Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Sports Nutrition and Others.

• Medical nutrition segment dominated the market in 2020 and is forecasted to grow with a rate of 9.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing number of patients suffering from gastrointestinal disorders, rising demand for probiotics and prebiotics among people.

• The market is segmented on the basis of geography by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

• North America dominated the market in 2020 with a forecasted annual growth of 10.3% during the forecast period.

• The increasing occurrence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases, rising demand for precautionary medicine, and the presence of intense competition among the manufacturers are primary factors contributing to large market size.

• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to hold on going trails and come up with new developments in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Digestive enzyme Market on the basis of dosage form, product type, origin, application, and region:

Dosage form Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Liquids

• Others

Product type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Carbohydrates

• Protease

• Lipase

• Others

Origin Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Animal

• Fungi

• Microbial

• Plant

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Infant Nutrition

• Medical Nutrition

• Sports Nutrition

• Other End uses

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

