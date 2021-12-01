IoT Connectivity Market Shows Huge Demand and Future Scope Including Top Players 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increase in demand for connected devices need for reliable, high-speed network connectivity, ability to integrating the standalone and non-standalone components

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component, application, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is classified into solution and service. These rvices segment is further bifurcated into professional service & managed service.

By application, it is dividedin to building & home automation, smart energy & utility, smart manufacturing, connected health, smart retail, smart transportation, and others. By enterprise size, it is categorized into small & medium size and large size enterprises. By industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, healthcare, defense and aerospace, IT & telecommunication, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, education, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players in the IoT connectivity market. These include Aeris,AT&T Intellectual Property, Cisco System, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Orange,Sierra Wireless, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telefónica S.A.,Telits, VerizonandVodafone Idea Limit.

Various factors such as expansion of connected devices and surge in need of secure, reliable & high-speed connectivity drive the growth of the IoT connectivity market globally. Moreover, the rise in need of integrating standalone as well as non-standalone components of IoT ecosystem further fuels the growth of the IoT connectivity market globally.

However, complicated design of the IoT gateway with semi-skilled professional in small and medium scale enterprise restraints the growth of the market.

Key Benefits of IoT Connectivity Market Study:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the IoT connectivity market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the market.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027is provided to determine theIoT connectivity market potential.

