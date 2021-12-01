Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market Trends, Size, Segment and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2028

Reports And Data

Tremendous rise in the procedures of shunting and the increase in population of geriatric globally.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market size reached USD 1.58 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The increase in investment in research and development in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management and increasing geriatric population worldwide are key factors driving the growth of the market for managing cerebrospinal fluids.

The growth of the CSF management market is driven by factors such as the high hydrocephalus prevalence and subsequent increase in the number of shunting procedures and increased geriatric population.

Worldwide, there is a significant shortage of neurophysicists and neurochirurgists. With the fast - growing aging population, the current number of neurochirurgists is insufficient to meet the demand for health care.

One of the biggest limitations is the inability to produce in the required amount of time a sufficient number of trained neurosurgeons. This lack of trained neurochirurgical professionals extends to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market are:

Dispomedica (Germany), Sophysa (France), Spiegelberg GmbH (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Integra LifeSciences (US), B. Braun (Germany), DePuy Synthes (US), Argi Grup (Turkey), Moller Medical (Germany), Sophysa (France and others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Cerebrospinal Fluid Management market was valued at USD 1.45 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The increase in investment in research and development in the field of cerebrospinal fluid management and increasing geriatric population worldwide are key factors driving the growth of the market for managing cerebrospinal fluids.

• The market for hospitals is expected to grow the largest and is estimated to reach at USD 781.5 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%, owing to large number of in-hospital cases related to cerebrospinal fluid management in elderly population. The market for Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period owing to the low cost in relation with surgery in the facility.

• The market for shunts is estimated to reach USD 1065.1 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period. The increasing growth in the shunts market can be attributed primarily to the increasing number of worldwide shunting procedures and the increasing number of revision shunt surgeries.

• The market for pediatric is expected to reach USD 663.6 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the high prevalence of congenital hydrocephalus in the pediatric population along with the increasing number of shunting procedures.

• The market for Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to reach USD 634.7 Million in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6%. Developing economies like Russia, India, Brazil, China, and South Africa are among the fastest growing hydrocephalus-based economies in the world. It is expected that the presence of such a huge patient base in this region, along with rising healthcare spending, will serve as an opportunity for players in the CSF management market.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of types, end use, patient type and regional analysis.

Types (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Shunts

o Ventriculoperitoneal Shunts

o Ventriculoatrial Shunts

o Lumboperitoneal Shunts

o Ventriculopleural Shunts

o Fixed Valve Shunts

o Adjustable Valve Shunts

• External Drainage Systems

o External Ventricular Drainage Systems

o Lumbar Drainage Systems

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Patient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our research report.

