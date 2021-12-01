Acute Ischemia Monitors Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive And Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

The growth of the market of acute ischemia monitors is driven by the rising prevalence of acute ischemia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acute Ischemia Monitors Market is forecasted to grow from USD 1.68 Billion in 2020 to USD 2.99 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.52%, during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of acute ischemia, technological advancements, increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development, and increasing awareness about heart diseases drive the Acute Ischemia Monitors market growth.

Increasing the prevalence of acute ischemia around the world, advances in heart monitoring technology such as the launch of advanced insertible monitors, increasing focus on the development of healthcare infrastructure around the globe, high growth potential in emerging markets are the major factors driving the growth of acute ischemic monitoring.

In APAC, the fastest - growing regions are China and India for acute ischemia monitors owing to rising population and growing infrastructure. Australia is also expected to show substantial growth in the market for ischemic monitoring.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Acute Ischemia Monitors market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Alfred Health Victoria Company (Australia), Angel Medical Systems Inc (US), Blue Box Health Inc (US), Boston Scientific Corp (US), Cardiowatch Ltd (Israel), Flashback Technologies, Inc (US), Intersection Medical, Inc (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), NewCardio, Inc (US), and Scivanta Medical Corp (US).

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Acute Ischemia Monitors market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Acute Ischemia Monitors market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Acute Ischemia Monitors market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The Portable monitor segment is anticipated to grow at the highest at 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increasing focus on ambulatory services and first aid care of heart stroke across the globe.

• Benchtop Monitors dominated the acute ischemia monitors market and is expected to reach USD 1.26 Billion in 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period owing to rising number cardiac surgical procedures, large installation base across the hospitals, clinical and surgical centres of all countries and increasing focus on healthcare infrastructure development.

• The Surgical Intervention application system dominated the global acute ischemia monitors market in 2020. The market is estimated to reach USD 671.56 Million in 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The factors such as high number of heart surgical procedures across the globe coupled with rising incidence of the target diseases, improvement in medical reimbursement scenario for heart strokes, and technological advancements are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth at 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to active infrastructure developments in healthcare settings, increasing medical tourism in the region, high disease prevalence and favourable regulatory scenario in the region.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2028. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, application and regional analysis.

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Benchtop

• Portable

• Implantable/Insertible

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Initial management

• Surgical intervention

• Surgical recovery

• Critical care

• Emergency room

• Long-term care

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

