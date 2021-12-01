Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Industry Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Product launches and research for advanced hypertension care

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Angiotensin II receptor blockers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.51%, in terms of value, from USD 7.87 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 10.34 Billion by 2028. This class of drug is used to block angiotensin II effects, and thus prevents the narrowing of blood vessels by angiotensin II action. The Angiotensin II receptor blockers facilitates widening of blood vessels and reduce blood pressure in an individual. In general, Angiotensin II receptor blockers are prescribed for patients with intolerance for angiotensin-converting-enzyme inhibitor.

The key factors contributing to the market growth includes increasing incidence of hypertension, chronic kidney diseases, kidney failure in diabetes, and heat failure, across the globe. For instance, according to American Heart Association statistics 2018, more than 103 million individuals in U.S. suffer from high blood pressure However, associated side effects (such as severe dizziness, insomnia, diarrhea, irregular heartbeat, and confusion) are the major hindrance for market growth during 2020-2028.

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Key companies in the market include:

AstraZeneca, Daichii Sankyo, Novartis, Abbvie, Lupin, Novartis, Abbvie, Takeda, AstraZeneca, and Zydus Cadila.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers market is rising at a growth rate of 4.4 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 3.4% and 3.2% CAGR respectively. Rising geriatric population in the region and rising obese population in the region will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions.

• Increasing incidence of hypertension & cardiovascular diseases in younger population are likely to contribute to the overall market growth.

• Valsartan is the leading Angiotensin II Receptor Blocker in the market with market share of 20.8%. The Valsartan market was valued at USD 1.51 billion and is expected reach USD 1.97 billion by 2026. However, recalls of valsartan during 2018 and 2019, due to cancer concerns is a major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

• Azilsartan is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 4.5%.

• Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.5 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth

• The lack of well-established medical reimbursements for hypertension in various developing regions is likely to hinder the market growth

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Angiotensin II receptor blockers market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Azilsartan

• Candesartan

• Eprosartan

• Irbesartan

• Losartan

• Olmesartan

• Telmisartan

• Valsartan

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Hypertension

• Cardiovascular risks

• Kidney failure in diabetes

• Chronic kidney diseases

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Angiotensin II receptor blockers market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

