Seasonings And Dressings Industry Continuously Adapts To Changing Consumer Demands

Seasonings And Dressings Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally, the widespread interest of consumers in new ethnic tastes and the urge to experiment with new flavors is anticipated to expand product offerings and growth in the sales of seasonings and dressings. The seasonings and dressings manufacturing industry is evolving continuously in repose to change consumer demand for different and new products. The market adapts to consumer preferences for convenience, wellness attributes, variety, food safety, and value. Seasoning and spice companies are manufacturing products for consumers for use in home meal preparations, and flavorings and industrial formulations for other food and beverage manufacturers. Moreover, current consumer interest in healthier foods, such as salads, is likely to propel the demand for salad dressings, contributing to market growth in the near future.

Demand for ethnic cuisines is increasing along with consumer interest in different food options and a growing willingness to experiment. The next most popular cuisine among US residents was Mexican, with 86%, followed by Chinese (84%), Spanish (79%), and Japanese (74%) cooking. Therefore, the demand for ethnic cuisines is a key trend in the seasonings and dressings market.

The global seasonings and dressings market size reached a value of nearly $136.68 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $136.68 billion in 2020 to $193.51 billion in 2025 at a rate of 7.2%. The global seasonings and dressings market is expected to reach $193.51 billion in 2025 and $267.94 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global seasonings and dressings industry are The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc., Unilever, Kerry Group, Nestle S.A.

TBRC’s global seasoning and dressing market report is segmented by type into seasoning, dressing, by distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, others.

Seasonings And Dressings Market 2021 - By Type (Seasoning (Spices, Herbs), (Dressing (Sauces Dressings And Condiments, Food And Salad Dressings)), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides seasonings and dressings market overview, forecast seasonings and dressings market size and growth for the whole market, seasonings and dressings market segments, and geographies, seasonings and dressings market trends, seasonings and dressings market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

