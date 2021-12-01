New Distribution Platforms Like IPTV Significantly Contribute To Media Market Growth

Media Market 2021 - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Media Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The penetration of newer distribution platforms like internet protocol television (IPTV) and Direct-to-home (DTH) and online platforms such as YouTube, Vimeo is driving the growth of the film and music market. Digitization of TV platforms is paving the way for better sound and picture quality for viewers and increased revenues for stakeholders in the value chain. This is also resulting in more bandwidth to broadcasters to provide value added services, thereby boosting revenues. Digital production techniques in films has reduced processing and storage costs. Digital distribution and exhibition have led to enhanced picture quality and shortened release window. These factors are expected to positively impact the growth of the global media market during the forecast period.

The global media market size reached a value of nearly $1.71 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1.71 trillion in 2020 to $2.67 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 9.3%. The media market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2025 and reach $4.41 trillion in 2030.

The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the book publishers industry. Book publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors and other stake holders. Publishers with digital first model are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics team. For example, Next Big Sound’s, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books’ performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as social signals, book tours, prices and authors.

Major players covered in the global media industry are Alphabet Inc., Facebook, Inc., The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, ViacomCBS Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global media market, accounting for 33.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the media market will be Africa, and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 17.0% and 13.0% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East, and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 12.6% and 10.5% respectively.

TBRC’s global media market report is segmented by type into TV and radio broadcasting, film and music, information services, web content, search portals and social media, print media, cable and other subscription programming.

Media Market 2021 - By Type (TV And Radio Broadcasting, Film And Music, Information Services, Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media, Print Media, Cable and Other Subscription Programming), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides media market overview, forecast media market size and growth for the whole market, media market segments, and geographies, media market trends, media market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

