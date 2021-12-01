Film And Video Market Increasingly Adopts Virtual Production Techniques For Enhanced Filming Quality

Film And Video Market 2021 - Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Film And Video Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film and video companies are increasingly using virtual production techniques in film making. With increasing complex action and visual effects, film makers are using virtual production to imagine the film prior to its making. For example, in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’, film makers used virtual cameras to create realistic camera movements in the space battles. In this technology, the camera was used to film digital models of space craft, by allowing for a natural camera motion. Virtual cameras were used in the filming the remake of ‘The Lion King’. Using virtual cameras, filmmakers filmed photorealistic lions in Africa, using virtual cameras in the USA, and then VR headsets were synchronized so that the director and camera crew could walk among the lions as if they were present. This enabled the director to have a first-person perspective, and enhance the quality of filming.

Autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie film and video makers as they can enhance the film viewing experience. They are also cost effective, light weight and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during film making. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, a built-in high-resolution camera and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. They offer a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. Major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu and EHANG.

The global film and video market size reached a value of nearly $234.90 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4% since 2015. The market is expected to reach $318.20 billion by 2025, and $410.60 billion by 2030.

Major players covered in the global film and video industry are AT&T Inc. (Warner Media, LLC), The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Sony Pictures Digital Productions Inc. (Sony Corporation), ViacomCBS Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global film and video market, accounting for 40.5% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the film and video market will be Africa and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 11.7% and 9.9% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.4% respectively.

TBRC’s global film and video market report is segmented by type into film and video production, film and video distribution, post-production services, film and video theatres, other film and video industries, by genre into action, horror, comedy, documentary, drama, others.

