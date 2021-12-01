5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Rising need to improve high-speed network connectivity, increase in deployment of M2M and IoT technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Residential segment accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need to improve high-speed network connectivity, increase in deployment of M2M and IoT technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market along with crucial statistical data about the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations. Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020.Rising need to improve high-speed network connectivity, increase in deployment of M2M and IoT technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth Introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses.driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

The company is also expecting to add new users of HBO Max streaming service due unlimited wireless plan streaming service advantage at no extra cost, and user get free access to AT&T 5G wireless network. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. Services segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period, rising deployment of Artificial Intelligence solutions and robots providing services in industrial and commercial sectors are factors driving growth of this segment. Low latency operation, need for higher security, high traffic density, high accuracy positioning are also expected to fuel growth of the global 5G fixed wireless access market during the forecast period. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity .The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. Increasingly stringent government regulations to improve standard of smart cities with respect to various application such as smart parking, monitoring cities with drones, security surveillance, and network connectivity services is expected to fuel adoption of 5G fixed wireless access going ahead .It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Key players in the market include AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (C spire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G fixed wireless access market on the basis of operating frequency, offering, demographic, application, and region:

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

graphic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

