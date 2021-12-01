CoreStack Appoints Former President at UiPath Manish Bharti as Chief Revenue Officer
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider, today announced the appointment of Manish Bharti, former President at UiPath, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).
CoreStack’s unique approach to cloud-native governance has proven to be a winning proposition for leading enterprises globally. I look forward to helping the company further accelerate global sales.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology Sales Veteran Brings Strong Go-To-Market and International Expansion Expertise
— Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack
CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud by enabling continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced it has appointed Manish Bharti, former President at UiPath, as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Manish will accelerate sales and business development efforts to fuel the company’s success and growth to the next level. Manish joins an expanding leadership at CoreStack, which is backed by a stellar executive team and industry-leading advisors.
CoreStack is seeing increased momentum for its cloud governance solutions, as more enterprises embrace cloud as part of their digital transformation initiatives. Manish will continue this momentum by building global GTM teams, Operational rigor, and world-class sales practices to help build global presence.
Manish is an accomplished leader who brings more than 23 years of experience to CoreStack across market development, GTM strategy, business, and technology consulting with a track record for delivering positive P&L & ARR consistently. Most recently, as the president of UiPath India & South Asia, and an early member of its global executive team, Manish led a strategic charter and was responsible for setting up Asia region and global business expansion.
“CoreStack’s unique approach to cloud-native governance has proven to be a winning proposition for leading enterprises globally,” said Manish Bharti, CRO at CoreStack. “It’s the best time to join CoreStack, and I’m truly excited to join the vibrant team. The vision of founders and Investors are phenomenal, and I feel humbled to be part of this team. I look forward to helping the company further accelerate its global sales and not just build great relationships with its customers.”
“With large customers adopting our solutions, we are seeing sustained revenue growth over the past year and are accelerating our sales and customer acquisition goals,” said Ezhilarasan Natarajan, CEO of CoreStack. “Manish is a fantastic leader to help us continue our momentum and he will be instrumental in our growth across the geographies.”
CoreStack’s NextGen cloud governance fabric helps enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs) and global system integrators (GSIs), increase top-line and enhance bottom-line efficiencies. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. Its AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution provides its customers with visibility across financial operations (FinOps), security operations (SecOps) and cloud operations (CloudOps) in an integrated single pane of glass. The solution enables enterprises decrease cloud costs while increasing operational efficiencies, as well as assure 100% cloud compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & AWS Well Architected Framework.
About CoreStack
CoreStack, an AI-powered next generation multi-cloud governance solution, empowers enterprises to unleash the power of cloud on their terms by helping them rapidly achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale. CoreStack enables enterprises to realize outcomes across FinOps, SecOps and CloudOps, such as 40% decrease in cloud costs and 50% increase in operational efficiencies by governing operations, security, cost, access, and resources. CoreStack also assures 100% compliance with standards such as ISO, FedRAMP, NIST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, AWS CIS & Well-Architected Framework. CoreStack works with many large global customers across multiple industries including Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Telecommunications, Technology and Government. To-date, CoreStack has helped enterprises govern over $1 billion in cloud consumption annually. CoreStack is a recent recipient of the 2021 Gold Stevie American Business Awards in Cloud Infrastructure, 2021 Stratus Award as Cloud Disruptor and 2021 Globee Gold Winner as the Most Innovative Company of the Year in IT Cloud/SaaS. In addition, CoreStack won the 2021 Best New Products American Business Award in Cloud Governance as well as Golden Bridge Awards for Cloud Computing/SaaS Innovation and Cloud Security Innovation. Gartner recognized CoreStack in the 2021 Market Guide for Cloud Management Platforms as well in the Cloud Management Platforms Magic Quadrant 2020. IDC recognized CoreStack as the 2020 Innovator in Cloud Management Solutions. The Company is a three-time TiE50 Winner and a Emerge 50 League-10 NASSCOM award recipient in Enterprise Software. CoreStack is a Google Cloud Build Partner, Microsoft Azure Gold & Co-Sell Partner, and Amazon AWS Advanced Technology Competency and ISV Accelerate Partner. Learn more at www.corestack.io
