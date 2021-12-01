Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Overview, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market size is expected to reach USD 26.79 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Advancements within the fields of sensors technology, embedded code, property tools, and machinery related to IoT in construction industry offers preventive maintenance along with more advanced benefits and operational features. Increasing adoption of Internet-connected devices in the construction industry and rising need to ensure safety of workforce and enhance productivity are key factors driving global IoT in construction market revenue growth .Wireless concrete maturity sensor is an IoT-based technology, which is increasingly being adopted in the construction industry. The report pays special attention to the key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, risks, limitations, and other aspects. The report covers a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape with a detailed analysis of the company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies.

Get a Free sample of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/714

These factors are driving steady demand for IoT technology in the construction industry. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing adoption of Internet-connected devices in the construction industry and rising need to ensure safety of workforce and enhance productivity are key factors driving global IoT in construction market revenue growth. Increasing traction of 5G networks and satellite networks and increasing deployment of AI-based systems are some key factors driving market revenue growth. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. Predictive maintenance technologies are increasingly being adopted in the construction industry to track the state or status of heavy equipment and monitor fuel consumption of a machines and vehicles in order to gain clear insights regarding overall performance and The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry.Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction Market Size – USD 8.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.5%, Market Trends – Increasing utilization of wireless concrete maturity sensors.

Key players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Autodesk, Oracle Corporation, Trimble, KORE Wireless Group, WorldSensing, Giatec Scientific Inc., Losant IoT, Sigfox, and CalAmp.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) in construction market on the basis of components, application, end-use, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fleet Management

Predictive Management

Safety Management

Remote operations

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential

Commercial

Get a discount on the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/714

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Construction market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

To know more about the report:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-market

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs