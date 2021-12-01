Mulcher Attachment Equipment Market Trends, Share, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030 |Vehicle Type, Capacity & Application

Mulcher machine is used for cutting, grinding, chipping, land clearing, and vegetation applications.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mulcher attachment equipment market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to surge in residential and non-residential construction, maintenance of industrial application, and increase in adoption of precision farming. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and high cost required for mulching machines are anticipated to restrain growth of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “global mulcher attachment equipment market by vehicle type, capacity, application, and region: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global mulcher attachment equipment market size was $0.48 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $0.80 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Mulcher attachment products have features such as high torque, high speed, less maintenance, low noise level, and better torque to weight ratio. This mulching machine is used in various applications such as construction, land clearing, and vegetation applications. Such instances drive growth of the mulcher attachment equipment.

Major players such as Caterpillar Inc., Bandit Industries Inc., and Alamo Group launched new mulcher attachment equipment to the market. For instance, in January 2018, Bandit Industries Inc. launched a new BTC-300 track carrier for land clearing and agricultural applications. It has features such as powerful, innovative design, and comfortable cabin. It is best suitable for agriculture, land scaping, and vegetation applications.

Growth in demand for food on account of rapid rise in population has generated the need for converting lands into cultivate lands, which is expected propel demand for mulching machines, which fuels growth of the mulcher attachment equipment. In addition, rise in demand for mulching equipment for wildlife conservation for maintaining animal habitat, which in turn, increases demand for mulcher attachment equipment to maintain vegetation and landscaping, drives the global mulcher attachment equipment market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Various manufacturers in the global mulcher attachment equipment had to shut down their businesses activities, COVID-19 lockdowns initiated in countries such as the UAE, India, and Brazil. This break has directly impacted sales of mulcher attachment equipment manufacturing companies globally. In addition, lack of raw materials, disruption in supply chain, and lack of man power halted supply chain of mulcher attachment equipment products.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations.

Extensive analysis of global mulcher attachment equipment market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global mulcher attachment equipment market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players within the global mulcher attachment equipment market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global mulcher attachment equipment market.

Key Market Players

Bandit Industries Inc

Caterpillar Inc

Alamo Group Inc

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial N.V.

Fecon LLC

Lamtrac Global Inc

FAE Group S.p.A

Tigercat International Inc

Ventura Group Inc.

