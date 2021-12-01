Product Information Management Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global product information management market size is expected to reach USD 24.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research . Retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the product information management market. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Product Information Management industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. Increasing application of product information management systems in e-Commerce and retail sectors is boosting growth of the product information management market. It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Product Information Management market along with crucial statistical data about the Product Information Management market. Product information management in business applications help to address challenges posed by proliferation of product information, increasing buyer demand, necessity of managing inventory levels, sales orders, and customer returns. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience. With the help of product information management, distributors can ensure better accuracy of the information provided by their manufacturers and internal Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and inventory management systems.Rising need for providing enhanced consumer experience and managing increasing volumes of product data are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

Services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Companies offering product information management systems are providing support, training, and maintenance services to assist in-house staff in understanding product information management systems, which is driving growth of the services segment. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. product information management Market Size – USD 9.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of product information management solutions in retail and e-Commerce. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. In addition, increasing pressure on distributors to provide more informative and functional B2B online customer experience that includes high-quality product information is expected to continue to drive adoption of product information management systems going ahead. Retail segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the product information management market in 2020.

Major players in the market include Oracle, SAP, IBM, Informatica, Winshuttle, Pimcore, Akeneo, Riversand Technologies, Inc., Salsify Inc., and Aprimo.

Emergen Research has segmented the global product information management market on the basis of offering, deployment, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solution

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

Cloud

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Energy Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Product Information Management market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Product Information Management market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/product-information-management-market

