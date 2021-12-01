Geospatial Analytics Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information is another factor driving market growth. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology. The study is inclusive of a profound analysis of this business sphere focuses on the overall remuneration of the market over the projected period. geospatial analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of government projects .The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Geospatial Analytics market along with crucial statistical data about the Geospatial Analytics market. This system enables organizations to transform the analytic process digitally to drive business and achieve societal outcomes. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. In June 2020, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub with an aim to boost the process of analytic automation.

Rising use of AI and ML in geospatial analytics, increasing number of government projects, and rapid urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth. This can be attributed to presence of key players in the region. Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. In July 2020, ESRI added a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner and for Arc GIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro, as part of June 2020 update. In June 2020, Alteryx introduced intelligence suite and analytics hub with an aim to boost the process of analytic automation. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market.

Major companies operating in Intelligent power module are ESRI, Precisely, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Fugro N.V., Hexagon AB, RMSI, SAP, Trimble Navigation Ltd., and Maxar Technologies.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global geospatial analytics market based on component, solution, application, deployment type, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Regional Overview:

The global Geospatial Analytics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Geospatial Analytics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Geospatial Analytics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Geospatial Analytics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

