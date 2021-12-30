BiCupid: Bisexual Singles Looking for Chats Between 25 & 40

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BiCupid has emerged as one of the largest dating sites for people who identify themselves as bisexual. The site came into existence back in 2003 and today it boasts of more than 2.5 million users who are all in quest of finding the perfect partner who can tag along in all walks of life.

According to the survey on BiCupid, the average user is between 25 and 40, with 51 percent identifying as bisexual, 22 percent Lesbian, 19 percent Gay, 5 percent Queer and 3 percent Asexual.

BiCupid carried out a survey to find the cities with the highest number of bisexuals.

#1 Houston

#2 Brooklyn

#3 Las Vegas

#4 San Antonio

#5 Chicago.

BiCupid makes it a point to pack the app with a string of amazing features that ensures that users are able to stay excited about using the app. There is a lot of options to increase the interactivity offered in the dating scene. It is really important to have an exciting dating scene and with the help of this app, even those who are a little skeptical of how to approach someone from the same gender or just break the ice can feel at ease while doing so.

Jennifer Malia, the spokesperson of BiCupid stated, “We have come a long way since the time we started. We wanted to have the kind of app where it’s not just straight singles talking as we wanted queers, transgenders, bisexuals, and all members of the LGBTQ+ community to get an equal chance of finding a partner. We also encourage people to meet in real-time and enjoy each other’s company.”

Launched in 2003, BiCupid is the largest bisexual dating app for lgbtq+ people offering an online dating experience with over 2.5 million users. The platform provides a range of services aimed at bisexual men and bi ladies to connect, start dating, find love.

For more information about the BiCupid, please visit www.bicupid.com

Now, the BiCupid app is available on iOS App Store and Google Play Store.