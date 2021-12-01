Industrial Heating Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The industrial heating equipment market is majorly driven by rise in demand for steam boilers from various end-use industries.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth of the industrial heating equipment market is majorly driven by rise in industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries of LAMEA and Asia-Pacific region. In addition, prominent countries such as China, the U.S. and Germany, have a large scale of manufacturing plants that utilize industrial heating equipment. Further, technological advancement and ecofriendly fuel will boost the industrial heating equipment market during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Heating Equipment Market by Product Type, Fuel Type, and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the industrial heating equipment market was valued at $36.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $64.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The industrial heating equipment market consists of revenue generated by sales of boilers, furnaces and heat pumps in industries such as oil & gas, metal & mining, chemical and other industries. In addition, these industrial heating equipment requires timely maintenance. Revenue generated by sales of spare parts and maintenances is also included in the industrial heating equipment market.

The industrial heating equipment market is driven by rise in demand for steam boilers from various end-use industries such as chemical, pharmaceutical and others. With industrialization and urbanization in emerging countries in LAMEA and Asia-Pacific region, demand for steam boilers has significantly increased in the past few years. In addition, increase in investment by the governments and large scale manufacturers toward adding power generation capacity has also surged the demand for industrial heating equipment in the market and in turn is leading to the industrial heating equipment market growth.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial heating equipment market trends and dynamics.

In-depth industrial heating equipment market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Market Players

Carrier

Easco Boiler Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

McKenna Boiler Works Inc.

The Danfoss Group

Thermcraft, Inc.

Uponor Corporation.

