Anti-Seize Compounds Market : Copper Grade is Projected to Grow at Just Over 5% CAGR | Fact.MR
The global anti-seize compounds market has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 3.5% over the past half-decade, according to market research companyROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sales of anti-seize compounds is poised to surpass US$ 165 Mn by 2030, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Increased application scope of copper and zinc/aluminium anti-seize compounds in automotive and transportation has driven the anti-seize compounds market over the historical period.
Though the automotive & transportation sector constitutes a major share of the market, the petrochemical segment is growing at a faster rate owing to accelerated demand for anti-seize compounds. These are especially used in distillation columns to reduce corrosion and enhance their lifespan. Key stakeholders such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik are leaning towards anti-seize compounds to serve the automotive & transportation and oil exploration end-users. The global sales of anti-seize compounds has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 3.5% over the past half-decade.
Anti-Seize compounds Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the Anti-seize compounds market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, sales channel, container type and end-user and key regions.
Grade type
Silver Grade
Nickel Grade
Food Grade
Marine Grade
Copper Grade
Regular Grade
Nuclear Grade
Non-metallic Grade
Zinc/Aluminum Grade
Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade
Sales channel
Online
Offline
Container type
Can
Cartridge
Drum
Others
End-Use
Automotive & Transportation
Construction Equipment
Aircrafts
Mining Equipment
Food Processing Equipment
Valve Assembly
Power Generation
Oil Exploration Equipment
Steel Foundry
Petrochemical
Textile Equipment
Auxiliary Equipment
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways of Global Anti-seize compounds Market Study
The global anti-seize compounds market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 165 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.5X times more value as compared to 2019
Market fragmentation is set to affect the anti-seize compounds market by the end of 2030, with copper grade accounting for more than a quarter of the market. The copper grade is projected to grow at just over 5% CAGR, as it is utilized in significant quantities in almost all end-use industries
The online sales segment is anticipated to lose around 60 BPS in the forecast period of 2020-2030
By end-use, the oil exploration is set to grow at a moderate 3.8% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and is set to gain 30 BPS through 2030
East Asia holds the leading share and accounts for more than 2,500 tons of anti-seize compounds production to cater to the requisite demand from end-use industries in the same region
North America and Europe are set to grow at a steady pace, together accounting for more than 40% demand share globally
The global anti-seize compounds market is moderately fragmented in nature with Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, DuPont and Bostik as top contenders in the global market
“Price fluctuations and macroeconomic factors such as overall declining global output are set to contract the market growth owing to the COVID-19 pandemic”says a Fact.MR analyst.
Key Market Players with Robust Product Portfolio to Dominate the Anti-Seize Compounds Market
The anti-seize compounds market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Anti-Seize Technology, Permatex, Inc., CSW Industrials, Inc., Calumet Specialty Products Partners and Bostik being the leading market players. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of new entrants is low. Major product launches which have captured consumers’ attention are “Molykote Anti-seize Compounds, Copper Anti-seize Brake Lube” and many others in the market. Major products floating in the market are launched by the aforementioned companies. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate into the global anti-seize compounds market. All-in-all, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic market stakeholders are witnessing a downward trend over the next couple of years owing to plummeting output of allied industries where anti-seize compounds are being used.
More Valuable Insights on Anti-seize compounds Market:
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Anti-seize compounds market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the anti-seize compounds market on the basis of Grade type (silver grade, nickel grade, food grade, marine grade, Copper grade, regular grade, nuclear grade, non-metallic grade, Zinc/Aluminium grade, special purpose anti-seize grade), by selling channel (online, offline), by container type (can, cartridge, drum and others) end-use industry (automotive & transportation, construction equipment, aircrafts, mining equipment, food processing equipment, valve assembly, power generation, oil exploration equipment, steel foundry, petrochemical, textile equipment, auxiliary equipment) across six major regions.
