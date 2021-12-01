Submit Release
All-Canada Notary is pleased to announce the opening of a new Cambridge, Ontario, location

All-Canada Notary provides expert online and in-person notarial services across Canada.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All-Canada Notary is pleased to announce their first notary public location in the Cambridge (ON) area at 27 Renwick Ave.

"We are all thrilled about the launch of our new location in Cambridge, Ontario. All-Canada Notary is doing so well with 3 locations in Toronto, we want to maximize our growth and provide in-person and online notarial services at sensible prices in the Cambridge area" Konul Rashidova, a co-founder of All-Canada Notary.

The new location of the company in Cambridge, ON, is already up and running and is ready to deliver expert notarial services.

New location is:
27 Renwick Ave,
Cambridge, ON N3C 2T5
www.allcanadanotary.com
Tel: +1 866-240-6060 (toll-free)
info@allcanadanotary.com

Konul Rashidova
All-Canada Notary
+1 866-240-6060
info@allcanadanotary.com
