Poppy Seed Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities (2021-2027) | Allied Market Research

Poppy seed, obtained from dry fruits of the poppy plant, has a nutty and pleasant taste; the seeds are nutritional, and are used as a condiment in cooking. The seed is a rich source of minerals, such as thiamine, folate, magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, and zinc. The popular use of poppy seeds is as condiment and dressing oil. Owing to their crunchy texture and unique flavor, poppy seeds are widely used in bakery products. In addition, they are used in cakes, pastries, filling, glazing, and porridge making. Besides being used in foods, they are used to make cosmetics, paint, soaps, and varnish. Poppy seeds are considered healthy for individuals who are suffering from asthma, constipation, cough, diarrhea, and sleeping disorder.

Market scope and structure analysis

Market size available for years

2020–2027

Base year considered

2019

Forecast period

2021–2027

Forecast unit

Value ($USD)

Segments covered

Product Outlook, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region

Regions covered

North America (U.S., Mexico and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

Companies covered

Solo Foods, Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Bio Nutrition Inc., Olivenation LLC, and Woodland Foods

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic does not impact the demand for poppy seeds, as it is used widely in the food and personal care Industries.

In many countries, industries are shut down, thus, the production of poppy seed has declined drastically, due to the restriction imposed on the labor movement.

The supply chain of the poppy seeds has disrupted due to the trade barriers.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Rapid rise in demand from the baking industry for poppy seeds is one of the key driving forces of the global poppy seed market. In addition, increase in demand from the cosmetic and food industries is expected to drive market growth.

Poppy seed oil exhibits various health benefits, which fuel its demand among health-conscious customers.

Furthermore, health benefits associated with the consumption of poppy seeds are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

However, poppy seeds are expensive, which acts as a key factor that restricts the growth of the market.

Increase in consumption of poppy seed due to its health benefits

Poppy seeds have high omega-6 fatty acid content. It is highly recommended to maintain a healthy balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids for heart health. These seeds contain large amount of iron, phosphorus, and minerals, which are essential for both muscle and bone maintenance. Enormous amount of copper and iron in poppy seeds improves the formation of red blood cells, which help to prevent anemia and other conditions associated with blood. Apart from being used as a flavoring and dressing ingredient, they are used as dietary supplements to enhance the sleep cycle and are marketed to individuals who appear to be suffering from sleeplessness‚ anxiety‚ and stress.

The global market trends are as follows:

The Czech Republic is the leading producer of poppy seeds. The reason for the popularity of poppy seeds in the Czech Republic lies in the local cuisine that favors their wide use.

Modern trade such as supermarkets and hypermarkets has heavily influenced sales in developed countries, high availability or online products coupled with the fast pace lifestyle in which consumers spend less time shopping from stores and prefer the accessibility of products being delivered directly at doorsteps, the online retail segment is also projected to generate significant sales.

Key segment covered

Form

Dried Seeds

Powder

Oil

Application

Food

Personal Care

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Store

Convenience Store

Online Store

Key benefits of the report

This study presents the analytical depiction of the poppy seed industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the poppy seed market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global poppy seed growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the global poppy seed market research report:

Which are the leading players active in the global poppy seed market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

