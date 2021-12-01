Waterproof Parka Jacket Men Canada – Best Extreme Winter Coat Cyber Monday Sale

Frank And Oak announce the best Cyber Monday savings on men's outerwear. The retailer offers its customers a range of Canadian-designed stylish, ethical, and sustainable clothing, including the new Capital parka for men which combines fashion and heavy-duty practicality for harsh winters.

The recently launched Capital winter coat is one of the latest items from Frank And Oak’s winter collection. The parka-style coat is the company’s most technically advanced and sustainable product to date.

For more information, please visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The high-performance coat is waterproof and has heat-sealed seams to keep out the rain and wind while remaining breathable. It features a warm Primaloft® featherless insulation layer with a warmth rating of -30ºC and offers a recycled polyester lining.

The coat has extra features that add a layer of luxury and usability, including an inside media pocket, a smart storage pocket, and double-front closure with a zipper and magnets. It can also be easily machine washed without fear of damage or distortion.

The jacket’s clean-lined silhouette and block colour palettes make it a stylish option for keeping warm this winter. The generous fitting coat is available in three neutral colours, including rosin, black, and grey, and comes in six different size options.

As previously announced, this week, customers can take advantage of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings on the men’s outerwear collection and men’s winter coats for extreme cold weather.

The Frank And Oak brand was started in 2012 by two friends, Hicham and Ethan, from a kitchen. The issue of climate change made them realize that their company needed to play its part in helping to save the future for all. They decided to lead by example with their range of ethical and sustainable products.

Sustainability is therefore at the core of the company’s mission, with shipping boxes made from recycled cardboard, and reusable tote bags also available. Each mailer bag is made from 50% recycled materials.

A recent customer said: “One of the best winter jackets I’ve worn to date. It’s a really well-thought-out jacket that does an excellent job at keeping the cold winter winds out. Plus points for being made of sustainable material as well. The magnetic buttons on the jacket are an amazing feature that all winter jackets should honestly have.”

Those wishing to find out more about Frank And Oak and their newly launched winter coat can visit: https://ca.frankandoak.com



