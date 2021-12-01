THE PROPHETIC MATRIX IS THE FIRST EBOOK TO BE TRANSMITTED INTO SPACE & FILMED PRIOR TO ITS RELEASE ON EARTH
This opens a broad door of opportunities for future publications to send their titles to spacecraft filled with celestial travelers touring the solar system.”SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a ground-breaking first-ever event, rock star turned author Michael-John Toste's eBook The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny became the first commercial literary work in the history of publishing to debut in space before to its global release on Earth. It was digitally transmitted into space and filmed during its historic interstellar journey, weeks ahead of Football Hall of Fames Michael Strahan's Blue Origin space flight scheduled for December 9, 2021.
— Micheal-John Toste
San Jose native and international recording artist Michael-John Toste launched his new nonfiction title into space and filmed it live from a monitor for its interplanetary visual premiere on board NASAs International Space Station during its 3-million mile mission.
Michael-Johns revolutionary book, The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock the Secret Code to Your Destiny fulfilled its own destiny traveling in the ISS Destiny Module while orbiting the earth for nineteen days at 17, 500 miles per hour.
This historic interplanetary eBook release comes amidst a modern-day renaissance of space travel, with Elon Musk of SpaceX, Jeff Bezos of Blue Origin and Richard Branson of Virgin Galactic all racing to explore the stars. Im excited to become a member of an elite group of space pioneers in the 21st Century, says author Michael-John. This opens a broad door of opportunities for future publications to send their titles to spacecraft filled with celestial travelers touring the solar system.
After accomplishing its mission in space, The Prophetic Matrix made its terrestrial debut in an official global premiere event at Immanuel College in Adelaide Australia. From Earth to the Heavens: An Interstellar Book Release, hosted by Immanuel College principal Kevin Richardson, featured time-stamped footage of the book filmed and recorded in the Destiny Module that was projected on a large screen for a group of collegiate space enthusiasts. The students in attendance received an honorary certificate documenting the historic ceremony and a commemorative The Prophetic Matrix: Making Space History in 2021 medallion to mark the occasion.
Last month, a Russian film crew made headlines when they produced the first feature-length fiction film shot in outer space. Soon after William Shatner of Star Trek fame became a passenger onboard Blue Origins New Shepherd capsule followed by Good Morning Americas Michael Strahan, who announced his upcoming flight aboard Jeff Bezos spacecraft.
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny, the first book of The Prophetic Matrix trilogy, chronicles Michael-John Tostes rock star life as the lead vocalist of the concept rock group the All Sports Band, and the extraordinary circumstances he experienced on his tour de force odyssey exploring the entertainment industry. The insightful book also offers greater understanding of how to face the challenges and circumstances of life and discover answers regarding how to unlock the secret code to your destiny. The fact my book on how to achieve your destiny made its debut on the ISS Destiny module is serendipitous, says Michael-John. In this aspect, it is fulfilling its own prophetic destiny.
The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny is now officially available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and Target.
To view the historic film footage of The Prophetic Matrixs interstellar debut on the International Space Station, you can visit www.PMLaunch.Space.
ABOUT MICHAEL-JOHN TOSTE
Michael-John is a professional musician, author and an International Destiny Coach. He was previously the lead vocalist of the concept rock group, the All Sports Band, who achieved chart success throughout the 1980s, including two Billboard Hot 100 hits in the US and a top 20 hit in Germany. With appearances on MTV, Solid Gold, Nickelodeon, and American Bandstand, the All Sports Band was voted (third most popular group in America) by their viewers. Michael-Johns upcoming album Phenomenon features Grammy award winners Deniece Williams, Bobby Kimball of Toto, and Larry Dunn of Earth, Wind & Fire. Michael-John hosts a weekly, hour-long popular radio program called, Your Day of Destiny, and has released his debut book, The Prophetic Matrix: Unlock The Secret Code To Your Destiny. For more information about Michael-John Toste and his upcoming ventures, visit www.PMLaunch.Space, www.ThePropheticMatrix.com or www.Michael-JohnMusic.com.
