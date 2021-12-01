Pittsburgh Startup Meerkat Village Is Accepted Into 10X Incubator
New Tech Incubator Founded by Grant Cardone and Jared Yellin Accepts Meerkat Village Out of Over 11,000 Startup ApplicationsPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10X Incubator has accepted Meerkat Village founded by Dr. Crystal Morrison and Dan Richason into the portfolio. Meerkat Village, started in Pittsburgh, was selected out of over 11,000 ideas submitted to the new tech incubator in the past six months. Meerkat Village leverages technology to dramatically improve outcomes for children with special needs by building collaboration and communication among their caregivers. Meerkat Village advances traditional systems of care toward Village Driven Care which ignites the collective power of natural and professional supports to provide care. As a 10X Incubator portfolio company, Meerkat Village will develop and scale the app based on their web-based platform. The subscription-based app is available for presale currently and will be released to parents and guardians in the spring of 2022.
Meerkat Village addresses significant challenges that many families face. “A study by the Centers for Disease Control estimated that 1 in 6 children has a mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. Not only are the numbers staggering, the level and complexity of these childrens’ needs have also skyrocketed. Educators may feel like they have tried everything. Therapists can feel alone. Parents, in particular, bare the daily struggle of keeping all their child’s caregivers on the same page so their child can make progress. I know this struggle personally,” says Dr. Morrison. Morrison and Richason believe that more effective, compliant ways to communicate and empower parents and treatment teams are necessary. Meerkat Village is an innovative new tool that empowers, connects, and creates hope for adults surrounding children in need.
10X Incubator’s goal is to launch 10,000 tech companies in 10 years. “We will achieve this by finding the RIGHT person, with the RIGHT idea, in the RIGHT market, and with the RIGHT business model into our portfolio. Crystal and Dan are more than RIGHT and I am very honored we have been able to partner,” says Jared Yellin, Co-Founder of 10X Incubator.
10X represents the megaphone to ensure that every tech company that emerges from the 10X Incubator becomes a widely recognized brand and scales quickly. With people like Grant Cardone, Jared Yellin, Crystal Morrison and Dan Richason on board, this is truly a dream team. When you combine Jared’s drive of being a serial tech entrepreneur, Grant’s entrepreneurial mindset, experience, and network with Crystal and Dan’s ability to identify a problem and a limitless scale solution, the future is looking very bright for this new tech startup.
“Dan and I are relentlessly committed to Meerkat Village. We need to get Meerkat Village in the hands of parents as soon as possible and 10X is the ideal partner to get us there. We’re thrilled to be part of the 10X Incubator ecosystem,” says Dr. Morrison.
10X Incubator is the first and only tech Incubator to provide software development, go-to-market, branding, sales, customer support, legal, financial planning, and administrative services at cost while becoming a partner in the venture. Its mission is to launch 10,000 tech companies in 10 years. In less than one year, 10X Incubator has successfully Co-Founded over 100 tech companies with entrepreneurs from all over the world and all walks of life.
About 10X Incubator
10X Incubator was launched by Cardone Enterprises and CILA Labs and is based in Aventura, Florida. The 10X Incubator helps entrepreneurs all over the world take their tech ideas to the next level and transform them into thriving businesses by providing the resources they need to bring their ideas to life.
About Crystal Morrison
Dr. Crystal Morrison is a highly regarded executive advisor, strategist, leader, scientist, and tech entrepreneur. With extensive experience across industry, academia and national labs, Dr. Morrison knows what it takes to bring products from concept to reality. Most importantly, she is a mom of 3 and has spent over 15 years advocating for her children and navigating the system of care.
About Dan Richason
Dan Richason has 30 years of experience working with teachers, therapists, families, and children. Dan is passionate about improving the systems of care that surround children and enjoys assisting teams in finding new ways of working together. As co-founder of System 1-2-3, Dan has provided the primary vision behind many resources to advance social-emotional learning and family engagement. Meerkat Village is the brain child of Dan.
