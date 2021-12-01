Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Medicaid Provider Randi Jewel Lewis in Fraud Case

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Randi Jewel Lewis, 30, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud case involving falsely billing for Medicaid services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.

Lewis pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud and one count of Money Laundering. District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells sentenced Lewis to between 19 to 48 months in prison, suspended, and placed her on probation. Lewis was also ordered to pay more than $30,000 in restitution, penalties and costs.

“My office is committed to combatting Medicaid fraud to ensure the wellbeing of its recipients and to safeguard taxpayer resources,” said AG Ford. “Prosecutions of these types of crimes helps deter future crimes against the Medicaid system, and stop predatory fraudsters from gaming the system to their advantage.”

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received an allegation that Vegas Health LLC (Vegas Health) submitted false information to Medicaid. The investigation revealed that Lewis and her co-defendant, Shonna Nicole Marshall, formed a ghost company with the sole objective of fraudulently billing Medicaid.

Lewis and Marshall used Medicaid providers’ and recipients’ personal information without their knowledge or consent. Lewis and Marshall then transferred the fraudulently obtained funds into multiple bank accounts and to multiple associates in order to conceal the source of the funds. Marshall, who pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud and twenty-six counts of Money Laundering, is scheduled to be sentenced in January for her role in the fraudulent scheme.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

The amended indictment for Randi Jewel Lewis is attached.

