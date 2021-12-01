Enhance Personal Health and Detox Journeys with Microbe Live Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Chronic Pain Prevention Specialist, Dr. Ryan Wohlfert, Will be Featured on Microbe Live Webinar on December 1, 2021

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health company Microbe Formulas hosts a free weekly webinar called Microbe Live every Wednesday at 1:00 PM MT to showcase a variety of wellness experts and health topics. In this week’s episode, Dr. Ryan Wohlfert will discuss “breaking free from chronic pain and being your own guarantee” in your health journey.

After growing up in the Lansing area and graduating Summa Cum Laude in Kinesiology-Movement Science from the University of Michigan, Dr. Wohlfert earned another Bachelor of Science and his Doctorate of Chiropractic from the National College of Chiropractic. He continued his education by getting certified as a Strength and Conditioning Specialist (NSCA), Chiropractic Sports Physician (CCSP), and Certified Mindset Specialist (EYL).

Dr. Wohlfert and his wife, Dr. Monica Wohlfert, run a clinic in Michigan called Total Health Spine and Nutrition that provides programs incorporating everything from mindset training to breathwork, detox, exercise, nutrition, sleep strategies, spinal health, and much more. With over twenty years of experience, they have helped thousands of patients and given over 100,000 treatments.

Dr. Wohlfert and his wife also facilitate an online community through a Facebook Group called Be Your Own Guarantee, described as “a health and mindset driven community for people who want to break free from chronic pain, the dependence on a very broken symptom care system, and achieve high performance on a daily basis.”

Dorothy Dick, Microbe Community Manager and Microbe Live Host, is eager to welcome Dr. Wohlfert to this week’s episode. She shares, “I have been following Dr. Wohlfert and learning about his health philosophies for some time now. He is super positive and encourages an ‘extreme ownership’ mindset, and I just knew we had to have him on Microbe Live! Taking initiative in your own health journey is essential to healing. Dr. Wohlfert may just say what our community needs to hear to inspire and motivate them to take charge of their lives, and not be defined by their diagnosis.”

Go to the Microbe website (https://microbeformulas.com/pages/live-with-the-docs) to learn more and register to attend the weekly health webinar. After registering, you will receive an email with a link to attend the December 1st webinar and future Microbe Live webinars. If you are unable to attend the live stream of Dr. Wohlfert’s presentation this week, the recording will be available through the Microbe website next week.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

For additional information, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.